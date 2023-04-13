Classifieds for April 13, 2023

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Call (828)524-7799.

Rentals

COZY LAKEFRONT Cottage, 1BD/1BA, Fully fur- nished. Easy Access Franklin. Ideal corporate rental. Seasonal, not perma- nent. Call for price. Sarah Miller, Diva’s (770)757-7500.

2 BEDROOM Fully furnished apartment in wooded area four miles from town. $1200/monthly plus deposit, Utilities Included. Short term rental of three months. Available May 1. Call or text (828)380-0275.

2BD/1BA IN TOWN $750/monthly, Includes Water and Electric. First/Last/Deposit. (828)347- 7305.

Services

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Y ears Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

RON IS RETIRING Thank You to Patrons Over The Years. Complete Hydroseeding Business and Equipment for Sale. $10,000. Evenings (828)332-4415.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

DEPENDABLE CLEANING Services by Experienced Team of Ladies. Quality Work. Excellent References. Reasonable Rates (828)342- 7269 or (828)371-4545.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828)342- 5540.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 26 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, Camo Netting, GI Wool Blankets,USMC ILBE 3 Day Assault Packs. W/C, Poncho Liner, Woobie. We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsurplus@gmail.com

Boats & Campers

Garage & Yard Sales

SATURDAY APRIL 15 9am- 3pm rain or shine, at the storage units on the corner of Kirkland Rd. and 441 So.

MULTI-FAMILY INDOOR Saturday, 4/15, 8-3, Patton Methodist Church Hall, 112 Patton Church Rd., Home Decor, Baby/Toddler Items, Craft Supplies, Material, Bedding, Dot to Dot Books Etc.

TOOLS, FURNITURE Clothing, Household and Much More! Friday and Saturday, 8:30. 3172 Fulton Rd., Franklin.

Animals

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maco- nanimal

Community Fundraisers

TRIVIA NIGHT Otto Community Development, 65 Firehouse RD., Monday, April 17, 6 p.m. light meal will be provided. $5.00 donation goes toward building mainte- nance fund.

SPAGHETTI DINNER American Legion Macon Post #108, Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 614 West Main St. Franklin, NC. $10 per plate dine-in only.

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo 4 p.m. Snack Bar Available.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

SOCIAL MEDIA WIZ Knowledge of FB, Instagram, Internet marketing. Call Sarah at Diva’s (770)757- 7500.

CONSTRUCTION LABOR needed for remodeling pro- jects in Highlands. Great benefits Health, Dental, Vision and Paid Holiday, Vacation and Personal days. Call (828)482-4424 Gerri.

SKILLED CARPENTER Skilled Carpenter needed for remodeling projects in the Highlands area. Great bene- fits Health, Vision, Dental Insurance along with Paid Vacation, Holiday and Personal days. Call (828)482-4424 Gerri.

NEED EXPERIENCED Handyman, Inside/Outside Work, Part-time or Full-time. Call Marty (386)437-1074.

OPENING FOR Children’s Ministry Director (F/T or P/T). First United Methodist Church in Franklin. Experience in providing lead- ership in ministry with chil- dren and families preferred. Email discipleship@firstum- cfranklin.org for job descrip- tion.

EXPERIENCED CARPENTERS and helpers wanted for new local construction tools and transportation required. Text or call (828)332-2457.

CAREGIVERS all skill levels, certified and non certified, wage $15-$20 apply at http://www.MyChoiceHome. Care