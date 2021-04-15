Classifieds for April 15, 2021

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY for lease on 441 south. 2 Full bays, 2 story office space, all for lease separately. $1500 per bay, $1500 for office space, monthly. Call (828)369-5333 for more information.

Rentals

SMALL CABIN Suitable for 1 or 2 Persons, Prefer Medical, Students or Short Term Stays. Includes Power, Water, Cable, internet. Completely Furnished, Short Term Lease Only. Non-smoking/pets. $325/weekly, $625/monthly plus Deposit. (828)342-4897.

2BD/1.5BA One level, new carpeting, paint, carport, utility room. Cowee. Landlord on property. Owner does yard work. Perfect for retired couple. No pets. First/Last/Security, $1,200/monthly, Reference. Must meet lease requirements. Available May 1 (828)371-7760.

NEW 24 HOUR STORAGE Facility at Gold City, 5 acres Open Fenced Storage with Controlled Gates for RV/Trailers $50/monthly. 10 Units Dry Storage in Concrete Building, Units 77 sq. ft. $60/monthly. 9410 Sylva Rd., Franklin. (800)713-7767 goldcitystorage.com

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 25 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

HOME & PROPERTY CARETAKER Service. We Will Be There When You Can’t to Offer Routine Home Inspections, Maintenance, Repairs and Peace of Mind. (828)421-6712.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. for Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 9-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

MULTI-FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD Sale April 17. 8am, Rain Or Shine, Big Stuff, Small Stuff and Everything in Between! Appliances, Furniture, Small Antiques, Albums and Lots More! Even a Motorhome 2011 Fleetwood Discovery 40G. Iotla Church Rd., turn Right on Windy Poplar. Sales will Be on Spring Blossom Dr. and Windy Poplar.

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, Smokeymountainauctioncompany.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat (828)634-4271.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

FISH FRY Friday April 16, 4:30 – 7 p.m. St. Francis Catholic Church, 299 Maple St., Fried and grilled fish filets, whole Tilapia, French Fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and more. Take-outs Available.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

FROG FAIR Saturday, May 8, 573 E. Main St, Franklin (at the Town bridge). Stop by Wednesday-Saturday between 9-2, to become a registered vendor or to purchase 50/50 drawing tickets or email frog28734@gmail.com

Help Wanted

NOW HIRING Experienced Line Cooks. Apply in Person at 145 Highlands Rd. Between the hours of 7am-2pm Ms. Lois Restaurant.

OLD EDWARDS INN & Spa, Highlands NC. Now recruiting for Reservation Specialist, Overnight Security, Houseman, Turndown Attendants, Overnight Housekeeper, 2nd Shift Laundry, Bartender, Host, Server, Busser, Club Server, PT Banquet Server, Line Cook, Baker, Pastry and Bread Cook, Spa Concierge, Spa Attendant, Cosmetologist, Massage Therapist, Fitness Manager, Front Desk, PT Warehouse Asst., PT Retail Sales, Seasonal Culinary Gardens Crew.Benefits offered after 90 days employment Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

CAROLINA MOTEL Housekeeping, Day Shift, Must Work Weekends. Smoke Free Environment. Great Hourly Rate, Tips and Bonuses. For Interview Call (828)524-3380.

WATAUGA CREEK Furniture Warehouse and Delivery; Able to carry furniture upstairs. Have a good driving record. Be a team player. Available for overtime when needed. Off Sundays. Competitive pay depending on experience. Email resume to: julie@wataugacreek.com

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

HIGHLANDS COVE Property Owners Association is looking for full-time 3rd shift Gate Attendant/Guard 40 Hrs. Sunday Night through Wednesday night Benefits include Insurance and paid vacation. Call Mon-Thur 8am-3pm to schedule appointment (828)526-9026.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Also Auto Detail/Cleanup Person. Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin.

SEEKING FULL-TIME experienced receptionist/clerical assistant to join our fast-paced office team. We are a well-known, respected law firm in Cashiers specializing in real estate transactions. We offer comparable pay and excellent benefits. Requirements are excellent communication skills, attention to detail and well organized. Email resume to snorris@cashierslaw.com.