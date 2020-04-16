Classifieds for April 16, 2020

Rentals

SMALL CABIN SUITE Suitable for 1 Adult, All Amenities and Yard Maintenance Included. Completely Furnished, Weekly, Monthly or Lease. Must Have Full-time Job. $595 plus Deposit. Available May 1. (828)342-4897.

Services

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 22 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Bring 3 knives, get the 4th sharpened free. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

HYDROSEEDING SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Auctions

FANTASTIC ONLINE AUCTION going on now over at www.boatwrightauction.com with lots closing Monday, April 20, 8 p.m. This is a fantastic auction with gorgeous pieces of furniture, primitives, glassware, artwork, gently used furniture, antiques, collectables, & More! Make sure to check it out. The bidding process is simple, just visit www.boatwrightauction.com and take a look at these great pieces up for auction. Boatwright Auction, 34 Tarheel Trail, Franklin NC. NCAL Firm 9231

Misc. For Sale

(2) LARGE PASTURE GATES (1) Ten Foot Long, (1) Five Foot Long. Excellent Condition. $100. for Both. (828)349-1465.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, MRE’S, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Spring to Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, artisan breads, pastries, roasted coffee beans, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, lamb, microgreens. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Help Wanted

MCH HAS POSITIONS available in Macon and Jackson Counties. Job responsibilities include training persons with developmental disabilities to become more independent. Must be mentally and emotionally able to work with persons with disabilities. You should be able to lift, push, pull without restrictions while assisting non-ambulatory or otherwise physically impaired persons. Excellent benefit package. Pay starts at $10/hr and increases to $12/hr the first pay period following a brief trial period. Paid twice a month. Must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalency. Must have a clean driving record and may be subject to a national background check and fingerprinting. Pick up a job description and application at 909 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin, NC. MCH is a drug-free workplace. Go to maconcitizens.org for available positions.

EXPERIENCED BOOKKEEPER Coward, Hicks & Siler, PA, Franklin office, seeking experienced bookkeeper. Contact Orville Coward, Jr. or Marcia Crawford at (828)524-6475 or ocowardjr@chspa.com or mcrawford@chspa.com. Please email resume

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.