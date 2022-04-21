Classifieds for April 21, 2022

Real Estate

20.24 ACRES unrestricted and backs up to USFS land. Road in place, easy access yet very private. Gentle slope with nice views. Desirable Cartoogechaye township. Tract has been subdivided into six lots and recorded with county. $299,000. Call or text (727)460-0714.

2 ACRES UNRESTRICTED Land w/30×50 Metal Building on HP McCoy Just North of Cowee, Beautiful River and Mountain Views. $149,000. Call (352)603-4249.

Services

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Fall Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

SKILLED CERTIFIED NURSING Assistant/Companion, Available 12-hour Shifts, Cooking, Cleaning, Laundry. Experience working with matters of dementia and sundowning. (845)807-4121.

STOCKTON’S HOME Remodeling & Additions, Everything from A-Z. Free Estimates. (828)371-5307.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976 (828)283-6067.

CAROLINA CUTTERS Accepting New Clients Offering Mowing, WeedEating, Hedge Trimming, Pressure Washing, and more. Call Chris (828)347-0943.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 26 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

MURPHY’S PAINTING COMPANY Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates.(828)524-1391, (828)332-0525.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. For Sale

DINING, SOFA, CHAIRS, Quilt Sets, Pitchers & Bowls, Lamps, Household Decor. Reasonable Make Offer. (407)415-4651.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS Boots, Black/Tan ICW, ICB Gortex, Combat Boots ECW W/C ACU Gortex Parkas, Pants, ACU W/C Improved Wet Weather, W/C, ACU, W/D, ABU, BDU, USN AOR2, Pants, Shirts. W/C 4 Part Sleep Sys, ICW-ECW Sleep Bags. FLC Vests, Packs, Assorted Backpacks, Bags, Boonie Hats, Caps, Boot Socks. MRE’S. We buy, sell all Types Clothing, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-4. 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 8-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Pastries, Cookies, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

1966 MUSTANG Rotisserie Restoration. $22K Make Offer. (407)415-4651.

Garage & Yard Sales

ESTATE/YARD SALE Saturday April 23, 8-? Chain Saws, Climbing Gear, New & Old Tools, Power Tools, Tree Stands, Hunting Items, Kids Clothing, Lots of Misc 64 Jegs Ridge Franklin

MULTI FAMILY Saturday 9-2, Indoor/Outdoor, 51 Union Otto Daycare Rd., Franklin, NC, Antique Farm Items, tools, clothing, household, decor, antiques, large wooden spool, much more! Cancel if rain.

MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE Brand name women’s & men’s clothing/shoes, Tie-Dye, home goods, some Free Stuff, everything in great condition! 525 East Main St., May 7-8, 8am-2pm

SELLING OFFICE FURNITURE & Equipment Plus Household Items and Stuff. Friday and Saturday, May 22 & 23, 9-4, 2-Story Building at 57 Mills St., Across from Franklin Body Shop.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

REGISTERED NURSE If you are a Registered Nurse licensed in the State of North Carolina and want less stress than the typical medical, hospital structure requires we need your nursing skills to supervise the daily operations of home care services provided through Home Care Partners. This position supervises the aides, scheduling, training and day to day activities to assure our clients can remain independent in their home environment. No medical services administered. Mon-Fri 40 hours per week. Benefits include vacation, sick, holidays and dental, life, health insurance. Please call Julie Van Hook at (828)507-6065 for more information. You can apply at Disability Partners, 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva, NC 28779.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Pathways For The Future, Inc. dba Disability Partners is seeking a dynamic, forward thinking person for the position of Executive Director. Disability Partners is a local Center for Independent Living serving 14 counties in Western North Carolina, with offices in Sylva and Asheville, North Carolina. People with disabilities are served through the Center for Independent Living, HomeCare Partners and Person First Services, a provider of the Innovations waiver through Vaya. The Executive Director job description and application can be found at https://www.disabilitypartners.org/employment-opportunities. All applicants must submit by email: cover letter, current resume and a complete application to: ssacco@disabilitypartners.org. The deadline to apply for the position is April 29, 2022 at 5pm. Documents submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply for the position.

INDEPENDENT LIVING SPECIALIST Are you someone with a disability who has overcome obstacles relating to a personal disability and will use that strength to help others with disabilities set and reach goals to live more independently. If so, DisAbility Partners has a full-time position available for you. Work experience and education will be considered. Benefits vacation, sick, holidays and dental, life and health insurance. Mon-Fri 40 hours per week. You can make a difference. Applications available at DisAbility Partners, 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva or on our website; disabilitypartners.org. Call Barbara Davis for more information (828)226- 8263.

IN-HOME AIDE AND CNA’S We can work around your schedule starting at $12.00 per hour to provide in home aide services based on the consumer needs through the Home and Community Block Grant. You can make a difference in someone’s life age 60 and older in Jackson County. Benefits for full time PTO, dental, life and health insurance. Part time positions available. Please apply at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva NC or call Home Care Partners at 828-586-1570 for more information.

FRANKLIN BODY SHOP has Opening for Experienced Body Man/Painter. Hourly or Commission. Paid Days Off/Sick Days. Apply at 69 Mill St. or Franklinbody@frontier.com

WNC SPORTSZONE is hiring an Embroidery Specialist – Previous experience preferred. Must possess good time management, willing to learn, dependable, attention to detail. Apply online at: WNCSportsZone.com/contact-us

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full-time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200-9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR in Sylva looking for helper electricians. Must have tools, transportation, references, and willingness to work with others. Pay based on experience- Call (828)631-0341 for interview.