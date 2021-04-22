Classifieds for April 22, 2021

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY for lease on 441 south. 2 Full bays, 2 story office space, all for lease separately. $1500 per bay, $1500 for office space, monthly. Call (828)369-5333 for more information.

Rentals

2BD/1.5BA One level, new carpeting, paint, carport, utility room. Cowee. Landlord on property. Owner does yard work. Perfect for retired couple. No pets. First/Last/Security, $1,200/monthly, Reference. Must meet lease requirements. Available May 1 (828)371-7760.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

MOUNTAIN AREA PROPERTY Services, Cleaning Packing Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. (828)550-4585.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 25 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

HOME & PROPERTY CARETAKER Service. We Will Be There When You Can’t to Offer Routine Home Inspections, Maintenance, Repairs and Peace of Mind. (828)421-6712.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. For Sale

HONEY BEES FOR SALE A Few 5 Frame Nucs. New Marked Queens. Call after 6 p.m. (828)524-6051

PALLET JACK, w/rebuilt pump $150.00. AB CHAIR Model “AB Lounge XL” $125.00 Tom 828-524-4072

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 9-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Yard Sales

4 FAMILY SALE Macon County Coon Hunters, Saturday, April 24, 8-2. Household, Tupperware, Dale Earnhardt Items, Clothes, Many More, Miscellaneous Items. Hunting Stuff.

ANOTHER MEGA BARN/SHOP Antique & Collectable Sale. April 23-24, 9-4. From Franklin Take 441 So. to traffic light. Left on Prentiss Bridge Rd., half mile. Rain or Shine.

MAPLES PARK Friday & Saturday, April 23 & 24, 8am-? Off Lake Emory. Super Deals for All! Rain or Shine.

MOVING SALE Contents Shed, Barn, Garage, Weight Beach, Table Saw, Gun Cabinet, BBQ Grill, Household Items. Friday & Saturday, 9am-2pm. 410 Grayson Higdon Rd. (828)369-1941.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24 9-4 9 Woodland Hills Dr. Apt 3 and Saturday, May 8, 9 to 4.

Animals

FOUND SHAR PEI MIX Brown White Mix, Male, Mashburn Branch Area. No collar or identification. Call (828)342-3949.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

FROG FAIR Saturday, May 8, 573 E. Main St, Franklin (at the Town bridge). Stop by Wednesday-Saturday between 9-2, to become a registered vendor or to purchase 50/50 drawing tickets or email frog28734@gmail.com

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. Now recruiting for Employee Housing Property Manager, Banquet Captain, Assistant F&B Manager, Reservations Specialist, Fitness Manager, Fitness Instructor, Warehouse Assistant, Retail Sales Associate, Seasonal Garden Laborer, Bartender, Server, Host/Hostess, Busser, Cook, Baker, Pastry & Bread Cook, Dishwasher, Housekeeping, 2nd Shift Laundry, Cosmetologist, Front Desk Agent/Bellman, Night Audit, Overnight Security. Benefits offered after 90 days employment Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

WHY DRIVE TO HIGHLANDS Root + Barrel Seeks Motivated Seasoned Wait Staff, Kitchen Staff to include Line Cooks and Dishwashers. Better Starting Wages Available. Contact Patricia or Ciana for Front of House (828)369-3663 between 3 to 5 p.m or come by for application, 77 E. Main St. Franklin.

LANDSCAPE TEAM MEMBER work outdoors in the fresh mountain air for an established small business. Landscaping experience preferred, but willing to train. Driver’s license required. Cornerstone Landscaping (828)342-2706.

NOW HIRING Experienced Line Cooks. Apply in Person at 145 Highlands Rd. Between the hours of 7am-2pm Ms. Lois Restaurant.

WATAUGA CREEK Furniture Warehouse and Delivery; Able to carry furniture upstairs. Have a good driving record. Be a team player. Available for overtime when needed. Off Sundays. Competitive pay depending on experience. Email resume to: julie@wataugacreek.com

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

HIGHLANDS COVE Property Owners Association is looking for full-time 3rd shift Gate Attendant/Guard 40 Hrs. Sunday Night through Wednesday night Benefits include Insurance and paid vacation. Call Mon-Thur 8am-3pm to schedule appointment (828)526-9026.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Also Auto Detail/Cleanup Person. Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin.