Classifieds for April 27, 2023

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Call (828)524-7799.

Rentals

COZY LAKEFRONT Cottages, 2 Seperate Unites, 1 free standing and 1 lower duplex. 1BD/1BA, Fully fur- nished. Close to Town, No pets, Easy Access Franklin. Ideal corporate rental. Suitable for 1 to 2 persons, Seasonal, not permanent. Call for price. Sarah Miller, Diva’s (770)757-7500.

Services

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 27 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

ASHE PAINT, STAIN, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Quality Guaranteed, Affordable, Dependable Service, Residential/Commercial, Exterior/Interior, Log Homes & Decks. (828)506-1641.

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828)342- 5540.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332-0525, (828)421-8600.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

PENCIL POST KING Size Bed Frame, pine wood, cher- ry finish custom made by Hartford House in Alto, Ga. $350. Call (828)369-9052 to see in Heritage Hills, Franklin, NC

FARMERS MARKET 8- 12, Saturdays. Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring greens are in! Honey, Soap, Pastries, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

SALE 25% OFF Furniture and Accessories, Two Building Full, Indoor Shopping, 685 Peeks Creek Rd., Franklin. Open Friday- Saturday, 10-3, Rain or Shine. Veteran Owned.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, Camo Netting, GI Wool Blankets,USMC ILBE 3 Day Assault Packs. W/C, Poncho Liner, Woobie. We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsurplus@gmail.com

Motor Vehicles

MECHANIC’S SPECIAL $2,000 1995 Ford Explorer, 140,000 miles, needs head gasket. Still driving around town. (828)342-8689.

Boats & Campers

2005 28’ KEYSTON COUGAR 5th Wheel, 7K pounds can be pulled w/ 1/2 ton truck. New roof spring 2022, new suspension, like new 10 ply tires. Well Kept. Everything works as it should $9,000. (828)347-0118.

15’ FISHING BOAT Rinkerbuilt Tri Hull, New Battery, Fair Condition, 85hp Mercury. $1,500. (828)349- 0061.

2021 FOREST RIVER R- POD 19’ RV with Slide-out and Lots of Options. New-never Used. Call (828)371-1497.

Garage & Yard Sales

COMMUNITY YARD SALE Several Houses, Friday, April 28, 9am-2pm, Saturday, April 29, 8am-1, 441 North, Brendle Rd. No Early Birds. Cancel if Rain.

SATURDAY, 4/29, 8am- 4pm, Turn left on Bennett Road and Follow Signs From Iotla Bridge to 82 Lyle Downs Rd. Rain or Shine.

SPIRITUAL LIGHT CENTER Benefit Sale, April-May, Sundays, 1-4, Behind Gazebo Restaurant. New Stuff Added Weekly.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

POM-A-POO and Shih-pom puppies. Adorable colors and personalities. 3 females, 4 males. 10 weeks old, shots current. $250. ((828)200- 5101.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maco- nanimal

Community Fundraisers

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

FIRE TRUCK PULL Saturday, May 13, 1-5pm, Smoky Mtn. High School Track, Sylva, Benefits WestBridge Vocation, More Information (828)586-8981.

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo 4 p.m. Snack Bar Available.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store, 1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

HOUSEKEEPER POSITION Now Hiring for up to $20/hour. Must Work Weekends and Holidays. This is a no Smoking Property. To Apply call (828)524-3380 or come by the Carolina Motel to fill out an application.

THE MOUNTAIN RETREAT and Learning Center is hiring for several seasonal positions in Highlands. Kitchen staff, farm hands, maintenance and camp counselors. For more information email steph.anderson@themountainrlc.org

MELTON’S ROOFING Looking for Experienced Roofers and Subcontractors. Excellent Pay. Cell# (828)421-6712.

SOCIAL MEDIA WIZ Knowledge of FB, Instagram, Internet marketing. Call Sarah at Diva’s (770)757- 7500.

SKILLED CARPENTER needed for remodeling projects in the Highlands area. Great benefits Health, Vision, Dental Insurance along with Paid Vacation, Holiday and Personal days. Call (828)482-4424 Gerri.

EXPERIENCED CARPENTERS and helpers wanted for new local construction tools and transportation required. Text or call (828)332-2457.

CONSTRUCTION LABOR needed for remodeling projects in Highlands. Great benefits Health, Dental, Vision and Paid Holiday, Vacation and Personal days. Call (828)482-4424 Gerri.