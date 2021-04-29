Classifieds for April 29, 2021

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, Backed up to Indian Land.(828)421-4582.

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY for lease on 441 south. 2 Full bays, 2 story office space, all for lease separately. $1500 per bay, $1500 for office space, monthly. Call (828)369-5333 for more information.

Rentals

2BD/1.5BA One level, new carpeting, paint, carport, utility room. Cowee. Landlord on property. Owner does yard work. Perfect for retired couple. No pets. First/Last/Security, $1,200/monthly, Reference. Must meet lease requirements. Available May 1 (828)371-7760.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

MOUNTAIN AREA PROPERTY Services, Cleaning Packing Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. (828)550-4585.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 25 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

HOME & PROPERTY CARETAKER Service. We Will Be There When You Can’t to Offer Routine Home Inspections, Maintenance, Repairs and Peace of Mind. (828)421-6712.

Misc. For Sale

FULL SIZE SLEEPER Sofa, medium slate blue color. Minimally used, in very good condition. Asking $280. Teeter Hang-up Inversion Table model #EP-960. In very good condition. Asking $180. Diane (828)421-5539 (Not available 2pm-9pm Thursdays).

HONEY BEES FOR SALE A Few 5 Frame Nucs. New Marked Queens. Call after 6 p.m. (828)524-6051

PALLET JACK, w/rebuilt pump $150.00. AB CHAIR Model “AB Lounge XL” $125.00 Tom 828-524-4072

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 9-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Garage & Yard Sales

CRAFT SUPPLIES (400+ rubber stamps, lots of paper, die cuts, inks, and more) also Yard Sale (kitchen, bedding, household items, clothes plus more) 4/30, 5/1, 5/2 from 9-4, at 320 Norris Rd., Otto.

Boats & Campers

RV 2003 JAYCO 28’ Slide-out, Air/Heat, Refrigerator/Freezer, Microwave, Queen Bed, 4KW Generator $4K (828)349-3473.

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, Smokeymountainauctioncompany.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL Firm 10389 (828)634-4271.

Animals

FOUND SHAR PEI MIX Brown White Mix, Male, Mashburn Branch Area. No collar or identification. Call (828)342-3949.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

BAKE SALE Wednesday, May 5, 4-6pm, Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church.

Help Wanted

HOUSEKEEPERS WANTED for 2021 Season. Looking for quality housekeepers to work 2 or 3 days a week in the Highlands & Cashiers area. Work in pleasant homes, with nice customers. Dependable car needed & cell phone. Drug test & background check required. $14.00 per hour, with $20 gas allowance per day. If interested, please send resume to: TheCleaningTeam4U@gmail.com

WATAUGA CREEK Furniture Warehouse and Delivery; Able to carry furniture upstairs. Have a good driving record. Be a team player. Available for overtime when needed. Off Sundays. Competitive pay depending on experience. Call for Appointment (828)369-7881.

NOW HIRING Experienced Line Cooks. Apply in Person at 145 Highlands Rd. Between the hours of 7am-2pm Ms. Lois Restaurant.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. Now recruiting for Employee Housing Property Manager, Banquet Captain, Assistant F&B Manager, Reservations Specialist, Fitness Manager, Fitness Instructor, Spa Attendant, Spa Concierge, Warehouse Assistant, Retail Sales Associate, Seasonal Garden Laborer, Bartender, Server, Host/Hostess, Busser, Cook, Baker, Pastry & Bread Cook, Dishwasher, Housekeeping, 2nd Shift Laundry, Cosmetologist, Front Desk Agent/Bellman, Night Audit, Overnight Security. Benefits offered after 90 days employment Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Also Auto Detail/Cleanup Person. Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin.

WIOA CASE MANAGER: Jackson & Swain Counties Join a motivated team striving to assist participants who are seeking education and occupational skills to obtain/retain employment opportunities. The ideal candidate for this position is involved in these communities and is enthusiastic about assisting individuals in securing gainful employment. Requirements: Responsible for coordinating the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) services by increasing employment and job retention for participants. Responsible for assisting in the increase of occupational skills attainment by providing training services. Performs initial assessments and evaluations of each participant’s employability, aptitudes and interests through interviews, testing and counseling. Places participants in training classes and assists with job searches. Promotes the program through visits within the community and colleges. Coordinates and oversees the On the Job Training (OJT) program. Ensures continuous improvement toward program goals to achieve required and desired outcomes. Performs other duties as assigned. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Products. Excellent communication skills. Valid driver’s license required. Education and Experience: Bachelor’s degree, two years related experience and/or training or the equivalent combination of education and experience. MPP is an EEO/AA Employer. Ways to apply: NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov MPP website | mppnhc.org Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Apply by 5:00 pm Friday, May 14, 2021.

WHY DRIVE TO HIGHLANDS Root + Barrel Seeks Motivated Seasoned Wait Staff, Kitchen Staff to include Line Cooks and Dishwashers. Better Starting Wages Available. Contact Patricia or Ciana for Front of House (828)369-3663 between 3 to 5 p.m or come by for application, 77 E. Main St. Franklin.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.