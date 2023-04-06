Classifieds for April 4, 2023

Real Estate

3.66 PRIVATE ACRES with Tiny House. Well, Septic, Spring, Reservoir, Several House Sites, State Road Frontage, Beautiful Cowee Valley. (828)371-6310.

Rentals

COZY LAKEFRONT Cottage, 1BD/1BA, Fully fur- nished. Easy Access Franklin. Ideal corporate rental. Seasonal, not perma- nent. Call for price. Sarah Miller, Diva’s (770)757-7500.

SUMMER VACATION RENTAL Lakefront 1BD/1BA Lower Duplex, Franklin, Easy Access, No Pets, 3 Night Minimum, Full Furnished. Ideal corporate rental. Seasonal, not perma- nent. Sarah (770)757-7500.

2 BEDROOM Fully furnished apartment in wooded area four miles from town. $1200/monthly plus deposit, Utilities Included. Short term rental of three months. Available May 1. Call or text (828)380-0275.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 1 Room Suite in Franklin,Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $250/monthly. (828)524- 7799.

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Call (828)524-7799.

Services

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional Service Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

DEPENDABLE CLEANING Services by Experienced Team of Ladies. Quality Work. Excellent References. Reasonable Rates (828)342- 7269 or (828)371-4545.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828)342- 5540.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 26 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, Camo Netting, GI Wool Blankets,USMC ILBE 3 Day Assault Packs. W/C, Poncho Liner, Woobie. We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 10-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Vegetables, Honey, Soap, Pastries, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

SPRING OPENING of A&L Studio, 685 Peeks Creek Rd., Franklin. Open year-round Friday and Saturday 10-3. Interior decorative items, collectables, True Antique furniture, Vintage finds, claw foot DR table, 3 buffets, farmhouse cabi- net, computer desk, student desk, trunks, occasional tables, chairs, vintage lamps, Retro and vintage jewelry, Adult gift bas- kets, 100’s of items, Two buildings full must see to believe, grand opening variable discounts Master wood craftsman on site.

Boats & Campers

15’ FISHING BOAT Rinkerbuilt Tri Hull, New Battery, Fair Condition, 85hp Mercury. (828)349-0061.

Garage & Yard Sales

HUGE MULTI-FAMILY Indoor, Friday and Saturday, 8-1. Household, decor, furniture, kitchen, antique and vintage items, baby and kid items, clothes for the entire family, farm fresh eggs. Follow signs to Coon Club Building, 3056 Wide Horizon Drive. Beginning Saturday at 8, Most everything Half Off Don’t miss this sale! No Early Birds!

MULTI-FAMILY INSIDE Carson Community Center, 3001 Old Murphy Rd., Friday & Saturday. 8-1. Everything from Antiques to Books and Clothes.

Animals

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maconanimal

Community Fundraisers

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo 4 p.m. Snack Bar Available.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

OPENING FOR Children’s Ministry Director (F/T or P/T). First United Methodist Church in Franklin. Experience in providing leadership in ministry with children and families preferred. Email discipleship@firstumcfranklin.org for job description.

EXPERIENCED CARPENTERS and helpers wanted for new local construction tools and transportation required. Text or call (828)332-2457.

RELIABLE HOUSEKEEPER For Nice House in Franklin Area. 1 to 2 times monthly. Must have own transporta- tion. Good Pay. (828)369- 0048.

CAREGIVERS all skill levels, certified and non certified, wage $15-$20 apply at http://www.MyChoiceHome. Care