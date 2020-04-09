Classifieds for April 9, 2020

Real Estate

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 2BD/1BA single-family home on .35 acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by First at 1284 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call for details. $45,000. (828)884-6706.

Service

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 22 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Bring 3 knives, get the 4th sharpened free. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

HYDROSEEDING SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. For Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, MRE’S, Much More! (828)349-3140.

SUNNY TRED MILL Good Condition, $100. (828)421-7835 or (828)369-7904.

FARMERS MARKET Spring to Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, artisan breads, pastries, roasted coffee beans, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, lamb, microgreens. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Boats & Campers

“STOW DON’T TOW” Store your boat or RV at the lake instead of towing over the mountain. 10×30 covered units $65/mo. Open storage $35/mo. Enclosed storage 12’ x 36’ $125/mo. Summer special: 1-month free w/ 12-month lease. Lake Chatuge Storage corner of 64E & Cold Branch Rd. Call: (828)342-3058.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

FREE YOUNG HEN and rooster pair, call (828)524-8798.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Help Wanted

EXPERIENCED BOOKKEEPER Coward, Hicks & Siler, PA, Franklin office, seeking experienced bookkeeper. Contact Orville Coward, Jr. or Marcia Crawford at (828)524-6475 or ocowardjr@chspa.com or mcrawford@chspa.com. Please email resume

PART-TIME Marketing Administrative and Print Production Position— 25 hours per week, Marketing administrative and production assistant needed to oversee invoice coding and tracking and bookkeeping; manage in-house print production and inventory of all marketing collateral and external print ordering and vendor relationships; distribute collateral around Old Edwards properties and in town; lay out banquet menu cards for the special events department; and other administrative duties. Skill requirements include Excel proficiency; Microsoft Word and Outlook, knowledge of print production and print industry terminology, print-ready specs, paper types, color processes; experience in hands-on print production of materials such as brochures and newsletters, some experience in InDesign. More extensive experience in layout and design a plus and could be considered for a full-time position. Must be a stickler for high quality and details, work extremely well as part of a close-knit team and bring a consistently positive attitude, trustworthiness and integrity. References required. Apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.

HAMPTON INN FRANKLIN Now Hiring Housekeeping positions. Apply at front desk. Posiciones de limpieza Aplicar en el hotel.