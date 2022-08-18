Classifieds for August 18, 2022

Real Estate

3-25 ACRES 15 minutes south of Highlands bordering protected Chattooga River headwaters. Amazing views, springs, good road. $20k/acre and up. Owned by one family for 180 years. First time available as small tracts. (910)689-6177.

Rentals

LAKE FRONT COZY COTTAGE 1BD/1BA Easy Access, Close To Town, Fully Furnished. Ideal Corporate, Long Term or Vacation Rental. $1,500/monthly, plus Utilities. No Pets. Franklin (770)757- 7500 Sarah Miller.

Services

PIANO INSTRUCTION Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net. (404)641-1801. Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior Pressure Washing, our goal is to keep your property happy and healthy! For any questions call (828)200-5298 We’re happy to help.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SER- VICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421- 8847.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

CNA TRAINED CAREGIVER In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Y ears Experience. (828)342-3750.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)332-4415.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524- 6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 26 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

MASONRY SERVICES Block, Rock, Cultured Stone, Stucco, Also Painting, New Construction, Repairs, 30 Years Experience, (828)200- 4478.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install SepticSystems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or(954)650-3851.

DIESCHER ELECTRICAL Professional Services Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

Misc. For Sale

IMAC RETINA 5K 27”, Late 2015, 4GHz i7 Quad Core, 16GB DDR3 RAM, 500GB SSD, 2TB HDD, $750. (828)349-2970

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S , Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

28’ ENCLOSED CAR TRAILER Ramp Rear Door, Electric Brakes, Four New Tires, $4,500. Excellent Condition (828)369-0604.

Motor Vehicles

91 E350 FORD 7.5L Engine, AT, AC, 178K miles, AMSOIL throughout drivetrain, runs good, newer battery/tires. $3,000 OBO. (828)332- 0435.

Boats & Campers

15’ RINKERBUILT TRI HULL Boat, New Battery, Nice Condition, 85hp Mercury.

Notices

NOTICE OF ASSERTION OF LIEN Carolina Junction, Inc., 240 Highlands Rd, Franklin NC 28734 has pos- sessory lien on all of the goods stored in the units list- ed below. All of these items of personal property are being disposed of pursuant to the assertion of lien for non-payment of rent at the self storage facility as pro- vided by Article 4, Chapter 44A-43 of the North Carolina General Statutes. John Brostrom H2-51 Laura Dendy FH-72 Debbie Aycock H3-31 Bob Nochta H3-23

Garage & Yard Sales

RUMMAGE SALE Aug. 20, 8am-1pm, Memorial United Methodist Church, 4668 Old Murphy Rd. Breakfast for purchase.

ESTATE AND YARD SALE August 19, 20, coon Hunters Building. Go South 441 to last red light, turn left Prentiss Bridge Rd., Follow Signs to Coon Hunters Building 8:30am-?

Animals

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524- 4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

RUMMAGE SALE Aug. 20, 8am-1pm, Memorial United Methodist Church, 4668 Old Murphy Rd. Breakfast for purchase.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL RESCUE Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am-4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin, Furniture,Lighting Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re- Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369- 2040.

Help Wanted

EXPERIENCED KITCHEN HELP Wanted 2-3 Years Experience on Grill, Planting and Prep. Please come by Ms. Lois Restaurant, 145 Highlands Rd. and pickup an application.

RELIABLE HOUSEKEEPER For Nice House in Franklin Area. 1 to 2 times monthly. Must have own transportation. Good Pay. (828)369-0048.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for part- time RN. flexible schedule. contact Heather (828)524-6444.

HOME CARE PARTNERS Want a flexible work sched- ule with benefits? Mon–Fri. No nights or weekends. Full and Part-time positions. Help someone remain inde- pendent in their home rather than be institutionalized. A lot of people need a little help and you could be that someone who cares. Up to $12.50 per hour. Call Home Care Partners (828)586- 1570 or (828)507-6065. Applications available at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva.

PART-TIME SHUTTLE BUS Drivers Needed for Cullowhee, CDL with Passenger and Air Brake Endorsement Required. Contact Corey (636)577- 1919 cheilandgws@yahoo.com*