Classifieds for August 20, 2020

Real Estate

5 BEAUTIFUL CULLASAJA Riverfront Home-sites (some with Streams and Islands). Perfect for Tiny Homes/Park Models/RV Barns/Eco Green Homes/Shipping Container Homes. .60-2 acres. $69K-179K. Also, 5 acre parcels across the road. $49K-69K. Call or text Frank, (828)371-7940.

4 LOTS IN GATED COMMUNITY Long Range Views, Good Roads,6 Miles From Town, For Sale By Owner. (828)421-4582.

Rental

RV/TINY HOME LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. Four-month minimum. Includes water, sewer and trash. Drive by at 42 Shallow Hollow Road then call for details. (828)346-1200.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

HAUL-4-U Pick-up/Delivery/Moving, Appliances, Furniture. Residential/Commercial Clean Outs. Garbage/Trash/Rubbish, Single Piece to Full Moves. (828)332-7175.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Storm Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

HOME REMODELING Additions, Decks etc. 25 years experience. Free estimates. Call or text Steve @ (561)346-7370 Fred @ (706)212-8106.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. For Sale

5’X8’ TRAILOR with Ramp and Extras. $600. (828)349-0141. No Calls after 5 p.m.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, Fresh Chicken, artisan breads, pastries, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, Turnips, CBD Oils. 200 Block East Palmer.

CHEROKEE PLUS We Buy & Sell Coins, Currency, Scrap Gold & Silver. (828)421-2461 or (262)488-3374.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Boats Campers

1995 COACHMAN CAMPER 21.5 feet long, Tag Along. Everything Works Great. Has Rear Bunk Beds, Bath. $3500 Firm. (828)342-7763.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Garage & Yard Sales

DOWNSIZED! Decor, Household, Furniture, Electronics, Christmas, Cookbooks, More. Friday, 8/21, 8-2; Saturday, 8/22, 8-4. Rain or Shine. 156 Ruby Lane, Franklin.

FAMILY YARD SALE Womens, Boys Clothing, Furniture, Household Items. Lots More Added. Friday, August 21 and Saturday August 22, 8am-2pm. 258 Bud Perry Rd., Franklin. Hwy 28N. to Windy Gap Rd., Turn on Bud Perry Rd. to Top of Hill.

SUNDAY ONLY 8AM-3PM August 23, Guns, Coins, Artwork, Jewelry, Antiques, Hwy 441S at the Old Mexican Restaurant. Treasures for Everyone!

ESTATE SALE Load of things, 8am-3pm. Thursday 8/20, Saturday 8/22, Rain or Shine, 85 Aylen Fouts Rd., Off Mary B. Lane/Harrison Ave

FRIDAY, SATURDAY 7:30-? 12 Second St., Cash Only, Furniture, Yard Tools, Art, Glassware, Dresses Etc. Masks Required.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

FREE CAT TO GOOD Home, Very Friendly, 4 Years Old. Male, Neuitered. All Shots. (828)347-6284.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS Hospitality Group, Highlands North Carolina is currently recruiting for the following positions: Servers, Bartenders, Host/Hostess, Bussers, Sous Chef, Cook, Pastry Cook, Dishwashers, Housekeepers, Houseman, Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Reservations, Bellman, Night Auditor, Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Pool Attendants, Spa Concierge, Cosmetologist, Licensed Massage Therapist, Gardener’s Assistants. Benefits available for all FT employees (medical, dental, vision, long term/short term disability, life & 401K). Limited Housing Availability. Please apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers or email strudics@oldedwardsinn.com

MS. LOIS’ RESTAURANT Night Shift Grill/Prep Cook. 2 Years Minimum Experience. Apply in Person. 145 Highlands Rd.

CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY Center Looking to hire full-time/part-time Teacher. Must have North Carolina Credentials. Call (828)369-7021.

LOOKING TO HIRE a couple of people with who enjoy working outside. Must be comfortable in operating weed eater, blowers, mowers etc. Experience with landscaping, hardscapes, retaining walls a plus. Have reliable transportation every day to our office. Pay based on experience. We are open year-round Monday-Friday. Come by our office to fill out application and for possible interview. New Creations Landscaping, 29 Lickskillet Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time Team Members. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

CARPENTERS WANTED at Warth Construction Inc. Must have experience, tools, and reliable transportation. Full benefits offered after 90 days. Please submit resume to info@WarthConstruction.com or call (828)526-4929.

TREE CLIMBER/GROUNDSMEN: Local Tree Company seeking Tree Climbers. Past experience is a must and references are required. Full/part time needed. Salary is based on experience. Also, seeking groundmen crew members, past experience is a plus, however company will train. Full/part time needed. Salary is based on experience. We are looking for reliable, drug free and hardworking individuals. Drivers license and a clean driving record are a plus. If interested please call Owner (Jesse) @ 828-342-1974 to set up an interview.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.