Classifieds for August 27, 2020

Real Estate

5 BEAUTIFUL CULLASAJA Riverfront Home-sites (some with Streams and Islands). Perfect for Tiny Homes/Park Models/RV Barns/Eco Green Homes/Shipping Container Homes. .60-2 acres. $69K-179K. Also, 5 acre parcels across the road. $49K-69K. Call or text Frank, (828)371-7940.

4 LOTS IN GATED COMMUNITY Long Range Views, Good Roads,6 Miles From Town, For Sale By Owner. (828)421-4582.

3BD/2BA DOUBLEWIDE on 2 acres near Franklin. Log siding, Detached Garage $149,000. (843)670-2177.

Rentals

RV/TINY HOME LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. Four-month minimum. Includes water, sewer and trash. Drive by at 42 Shallow Hollow Road then call for details. (828)346-1200.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

LET ME PATCH the Cracks in Your Concrete. Aldo (828)342-7908.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

HAUL-4-U Pick-up/Delivery/Moving, Appliances, Furniture. Residential/Commercial Clean Outs. Garbage/Trash/Rubbish, Single Piece to Full Moves. (828)332-7175.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Storm Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

HOME REMODELING Additions, Decks etc. 25 years experience. Free estimates. Call or text Steve @ (561)346-7370 Fred @ (706)212-8106.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

Misc. For Sale

OASIS ALL TERRAIN Knee Walker $125, Apple IPAD Pro 10.5 inch WiFi Only $300, Cub Cadet Walk Behind String Trimmer $250. Please call (828)358-5662.

5’X8’ TRAILER with Ramp and Extras. $600. (828)349-0141. No Calls after 5 p.m.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, Fresh Chicken, artisan breads, pastries, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, Turnips, CBD Oils. 200 Block East Palmer.

CHEROKEE PLUS We Buy & Sell Coins, Currency, Scrap Gold & Silver. (828)421-2461 or (262)488-3374.

(2) RIDING LAWNMOWERS 46” Husqvarna, 2 years old $900. 42” Craftsman, 4 years old, $500. (828)349-9610.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

CHEF’S RETIREMENT SALE August 29, 8-2, Bake ware, utensils, small appliances, charcoal grill, smoker, propane burners, cook books, DVDs, DVD towers, TV wall mounts, pie rack, computer desk, electric heaters, CA king water bed, freezer, car stereos, and more. 530 Zurich Circle off Riverbend. No clothes, no children’s goods. Masks Required.

HUGE 4-FAMILY Friday & Saturday, August 28 & 29, 9am-2pm, Rain or Shine, Carson Community Center, 3001 Old Murphy Rd., Furniture, Tools, Collectables Etc.

Wanted

BUYING WILD GINSENG Starting September 1st. Best price paid. Large amounts welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Notices

JEREMY PYATT Estate of Patricia L. Wright; Alliance Property Management, LLC has possessory lien on all goods stored in units located at 203 Carolina Drive, Franklin NC. Contents of units are being sold pursuant to the assertion of lien to collect amounts due from you. The public sale will take place at storage facility 2 pm August 31, 2020.

Animals

FREE CAT TO GOOD Home, Very Friendly, 4 Years Old. Male, Neuitered. All Shots. (828)347-6284.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

MISSING ENGLISH POINTER from Franklin High School Area. “Gus”, 12 year Old, Family Pet. Reward Offered. Call Susan (828)342-6638 or Jeff (828)342-5393

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 3pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

WANTED SERVERS & COOK Apply in person, 2-5 pm, 91 Georgia Rd, Franklin, NC 28734

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

MS. LOIS’ RESTAURANT Night Shift Grill/Prep Cook. 2 Years Minimum Experience. Apply in Person. 145 Highlands Rd.

PROGRAM SUPPORT SPECIALIST: Ensure operation effectiveness of MPP programs through the provision and management of program support services. Provide purchasing and procurement services for Head Start in ordering the program materials, supplies, equipment to ensure program needs are met and supplies are readily available. Compare costs, ensure purchases are received and maintains inventory control. Record, monitor, and analyze reports and purchases to assist in the budget management process. Produce various communication items including but not limited to forms, calendars and news releases. Help manage the operations of agencies copy machines and maintain a positive working relationship with outside vendors. Document, record, take notes and transcribe various agency events and meetings. Support the transportation function, bus fleet and passenger vehicle fleet by monitoring, maintaining and acting upon critical timelines for bus harness inspection, bus records, mileage records, attendance, repairs, licenses, document renewals, regulations and training. Excellent computer/keyboarding skills including use of Microsoft Office, Internet, email and other common functions. Education and Experience: Associate’s Degree (AA) degree; or one to two years related experience and/or training with a proven record of performance of office and administrative functions or equivalent combination of education and experience. Certificates, Licenses and Registrations: Valid Driver’s License. CPR and First Aid Certification at time of hire or achieve certification within the first 6 weeks of hire date (training provided.) Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) or the willingness and ability to obtain a CDL. Ways to apply: NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov MPP website / Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit the Administrative office @ Orchard View Dr., Franklin, NC 28734 Or check out our Facebook page Apply by 5:00 pm Monday September 7, 2020.

OLD EDWARDS Hospitality Group, Highlands North Carolina is currently recruiting for the following positions: Servers, Bartenders, Host/Hostess, Bussers, Sous Chef, Cook, Pastry Cook, Dishwashers, Housekeepers, Houseman, Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Reservations, Bellman, Night Auditor, Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Pool Attendants, Spa Concierge, Cosmetologist, Licensed Massage Therapist, Gardener’s Assistants. Benefits available for all FT employees (medical, dental, vision, long term/short term disability, life & 401K) Limited Housing Availability Please apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers or email strudics@oldedwardsinn.com

FREEMAN GAS IN CASHIERS, NC has an opening for a Service person, Propane delivery person and a gas line/appliance Installer. Must have Class B with tanker and X Endorsement driver’s license, good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Some experience is necessary. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, uniforms. Apply in person to 448 Hwy 64W, Cashiers, NC, M-F 9am-4pm.

CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY Center Looking to hire full-time/part-time Teacher. Must have North Carolina Credentials. Call (828)369-7021.

CARPENTERS WANTED at Warth Construction Inc. Must have experience, tools, and reliable transportation. Full benefits offered after 90 days. Please submit resume to info@WarthConstruction.com or call (828)526-4929.