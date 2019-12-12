Classifieds for Dec. 12, 2019

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 12.71 Acres, Stream, 4 acres grass then woods, Long Range Views, Good Road, Will Divide. (828)421-4582.

Rentals

1BD/1BA SMALL CABIN Big Yard, Perfect for single or couple. 3 miles from Town. Woodsy Setting. $500/monthly, $500/security. (828)371-6844.

STUDIO APARTMENT Close to town, $550/monthly, $350 Security Deposit, Water, Garbage Included. No Pets. Non-smoking (828)371-6844.

COZY 2BD MOBILE Furnished, W/D, Private, Garage Attached. Sewage included. (No Pets, Non-smoking). $700/monthly, First/Last/Security Deposit Required, (828)342-4897.

UNIQUE RENTAL HOME in Ridgecrest Heights – Main house: 3BD/2BA, stackable washer – dryer, and an attached 1br, 1 bath 2 story Apt. With washer/dryer. $1400 per month, $1,400 security deposit, Electric is metered to the 3/2. 3/2 Tenant could rent Apt. for at least $600+ includes utilities. Available 12/15. One year lease. (828)371-6844.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

FREE HOUSE CLEANING Estimates. Inside and Out, Rain Gutters, Windows, Prssure Washing, Fertilizing Lawns. Residential and Commercial. (828)342-5273.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. For all your landscaping design & installation needs! Fall/Winter cleanup, lot clearing, driveway repair, grounds maintenance, firewood, retaining walls and more! Insured Free estimates (828)524-6959.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

PIANO INSTRUCTION Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net (404)641-1801 (text message,or voice mail). Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

Misc. For Sale

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, artisan breads, pastries, roasted coffee beans, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, lamb, microgreens. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

2005 CHRYSLER CROSSFIRE Exceptional Coup, 105K Miles, All the Whistles and Bells, Gray Leather Heated Seats, New Tires, No Rust. $4,950. (828)369-2278.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Garage & Yard Sales

YARD SALE Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8am-3pm. at the Coon’s Club, off Wide Horizon Drive. Don’t Miss it!

Animals

SHIH TZU/POMERANIAN puppy. Cute sweet natured boy. 12 weeks old. All shots current. $250. (828)200-5101.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 268 E. Palmer St., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS Hospitality has the following positions open: Restaurant Four65: Part-time servers, full-time Hostess, AM/PM Sous Chef, Cook and Utility/Dishwasher needed. Old Edwards: Front Desk, Bellmen, Front Desk Supervisors, Spa attendants & concierge, Housekeepers, Laundry, Experienced servers & server assistants, Reservationist, Accounts Payable Specialist, Graphic Artists (Full-time and Full-time Temporary) Please send resume in pdf format to pturnbull@oldedwardsinn.com or apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.

GENERAL LABOR Some Heavy Lifting, Non-smoker, Forklift Outdoor Work at Times, 20-25hrs Week, Starting Salery $13hr, Excellent for Semi Retired, Leave Message (828)524-2353.