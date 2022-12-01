Classifieds for December 1, 2022

Mobile Homes

DOUBLEWIDE Mobile Home for sale. On rented lot in adult park, fixer upper, needs work. Sold As Is. $30,000 Text or call (518)848-5222.

DOUBLEWIDE Mobile Home in the Maples, 55+ Park. No Dogs, 3/2 Screened Porch, Carport, Shed. $200 Lot Rent. Call (706)351-1799.

Commercial Rentals

ALL-IN-ONE RENTAL Retail space, Workshop and Living Quarters located on 441 So. near Otto, NC. $2500/month. Call or text (828)269-1252.

Rentals

2BR/2BA NEWLY Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Application, references and deposit required. Never smoked in or had animals. $1,200.00 per month. (828)371-2218.

COZY LAKEFRONT Cottage, 1BD/1BA, Fully fur- nished. Easy Access Franklin. Ideal corporate rental. Seasonal. $2,000 plus utilities. Call Sarah Miller, Diva’s (770)757-7500.

Services

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

CNA TRAINED CAREGIVER In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Y ears Experience. (828)342-3750.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Fall Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

CLASSIC PAINT Interior & Exterior, Residential, Commercial. Committed to Excellence! Licensed & Insured Larry Jacobs call (828)421-4987.

GRADING, FIINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear, W/C Poncho Liner, Woobie. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsur- plus@gmail.com

TOYOTOMI 22,000 BTU vented heater. Fuel tank included, you move. $800. Call (828)342-8484

FREE KING SIZE BED Metal Frame, Headboard, Rails, Box Spring and Mattress. (828)342-5352.

FIREWOOD ALL HARDWOOD Truck Load Delivered and Stacked, $100. (828)347-2409.

Garage & Yard Sale

ESTATE SALE 5 Hanak Way, Furniture, Tools, Housewares, small appli- ances Fri & Sat, Dec 9-10, 9am-4pm.

FALL DECOR and Christmas Sale! 5’ Lighted Tree $10. Gift Baskets, Wreaths, Ornaments , Embroidery table runners, All seasonal items must go! Other Yard Sale items. Friday & Saturday, Dec. 2 & 3, 9-2, 685 Peeks Creek Rd., Franklin.

Animals

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

CARENET BENEFIT CONCERT Sunday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 26 Church St., Free Concert, Love Offering will be taken. Church will match all monetary donations up to $1,000. Frank Armato will play a variety of musical arrangements.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

HOUSE CLEANER Needed. Please call Sandy at (828)421-2969.

HOME CARE PARTNERS Want a flexible work sched- ule with benefits? Mon–Fri. No nights or weekends. Full and Part-time positions. Help someone remain indepen- dent in their home rather than be institutionalized. A lot of people need a little help and you could be that someone who cares. Up to $12.50 per hour. Call Home Care Partners (828)586- 1570 or (828)507-6065. Applications available at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva.

POSITION AVAILABLE Community Inclusion Specialist Disability Partners is seeking an outgoing indi- vidual who can assist people with disabilities to reach their desired level of indepen- dence through many special- ized services. Must have high school diploma or equivalent, be a self-starter with organizational skills, excellent written and com- munication skills, knowledge of Microsoft Office and data base operations. Work experience and education will be considered. Benefits include vacation, sick, holidays, dental, life, vision and health insurance along with 401K. Join our team and make a difference. Applications available at Disability Partners, 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva or on our website: disability- partners.org. Call Chuck Oaks for more information (828)631-1167.

LOOKING FOR Full-time Office Assistant/Service Writer, Must have basic com- puter, phone skills. knowl- edge of cars a plus, but will- ingness to learn is required. Stop by in person at Ramseys Auto Clinic, Inc. 967 Roller Mill Rd.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH Franklin is Seeking Part-time Director of Music and Worship. Call Page McCurry (828)360-4503.

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER is looking to hire a full- time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individ- ual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek T aylor @ (828)200- 9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

POSITION AVAILABLE Program Administrative Assistant Disability Partners is seeking an individual with two years’ experience in office administration includ- ing proficient experience with Microsoft Office, accuracy and ability to meet deadlines a must, be a team player with personality to work with all levels of management in a fast-paced work environ- ment. Confidentiality, verbal and written communication a high priority. People with dis- abilities are encouraged to apply. Applications are avail- able on our website: disabili- typartners.org or at 525 Mineral Springs Drive. Sylva NC 28779 between 9am and 4pm. Please call Philana Griffin at (828)631-1167 for more information.