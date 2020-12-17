Classifieds for December 17, 2020

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL SPACE FOR RENT! High traffic area, in town. Currently operated as an established Barber Shop. Barber Chairs and some furniture could be purchased from current business owner. $600 per month plus utilities. Call (828)524-5601 or (828)421-3501.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

FOR YOUR WINTER DRAFTS Painting, Remodeling, Fix Everything. Call Tony (828)200-7570 or (828)526-5984 Leave Message.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

DOWNSIZING Queen sofa bed, very good condition, includes washable slipcover. Free. (828)349-4151

HAVE MOVED Glass Curio Cabinet. Glass Front/Sides. Roomy Storage Drawer. New $700+ asking $150 Negotiable. (828)349-4151

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Fall Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Framers Market. Fall & Winter Vegetable, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Mushrooms. Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is in need of a part-time RN, Flexible Schedule, More Information. Call Donna (828)524-6444.

Animals

BEAUTIFUL AND HEALTHY adult American pekin ducks for sale. These ducks like to guard and protect their territory. (828)200-0734.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

FREE TO GOOD HOME or Barn, Male Cat. Neutered, shots up to date. Very Friendly. Loves Outside (828)347-6284.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Open Tuesday and Thursda. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands, NC, Housekeeping and Dishwashing starting at $13 per hour. Now recruiting for Housekeepers, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Dishwashers, Experienced Baker, Assistant Farm Manager, Servers, Bussers, Host/Hostess, Old Edwards Inn Rooms Manager, Front Desk, Bellman, Night Audit, Fitness Manager, Accounting Administrative Assistant. Benefits package for full-time employees. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers or call Sydneye Trudics at (828)787-2631.

LEGAL SECRETARY/ PARALEGAL For Immediate Hire at Coward, Hicks & Siler- Sylva, est. 1951. www.cowardhicksandsiler.com.Duties include preparing documents for real estate closings, civil litigation, estate matters, and managing client files. Attention to detail, organized, excellent communication skills, ability to work independently and as a team, and exceptional customer service skills are a must. Candidate should be proficient at SoftPro, Microsoft products, and Word perfect. We Are Willing To Train the right candidate. Email resume to emontoya@chspa.com.

SOLID FOUNDATION INC. is Seeking Skilled Carpenter and Carpenters Helper. Must have own Transportation, Tools, References Needed. Call (828)369-3894.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.