Classifieds for December 9, 2021

Commercial Rentals

MEDICAL OFFICE SPACES For Lease Immediate availability! Newly renovated medical/professional office space for lease. This office is located within Franklin city limits on the Georgia Rd. Medical office layout, but could accommodate a variety of businesses. For more information please contact Times Square Properties. (828)200-7019.

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SPACES For Lease Immediate Availability, Multiple office spaces for lease in downtown Franklin. These spaces can accommodate a variety of office needs for a business or individual as low as $300/monthly, including utilities. For more information please contact Times Square Properties (828)200-7019.

Rentals

IN TOWN Spacious Basement Apartment, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Complete Kitchen, Utilities, H/A, Beautiful View, Wi-fi, Smoke Free, Pet Free, Patio. Not handicapped accessible. First/Last/Security. $650/monthly. (828)371-8426.

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

Services

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Fall Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

STOCKTON’S HOME Remodeling & Additions, Everything from A-Z. Free Estimates. (828)371-5307.

SKILLED CERTIFIED NURSING Assistant/Companion, Available 12-hour Shifts, Cooking, Cleaning, Laundry. Experience working with matters of dementia and sundowning. (845)807-4121.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS GIFT Solid Cherry Dining Room Set. Table: (40”WX60”L) Includes Two 18” Leaves. 8’ long Fully Extended. Chairs: Two Captains Chairs, Four Side Chairs. $1,200. Available for viewing Friday afternoon, Dec. 10 all day Saturday, Dec. 11. Text (828)371-0160 for appointment.

PAINTING EQUIPMENT Paint Sprayer, Paint, Sanders, Ladders, Ladder Rack, Pressure Washer Etc. Call after 5 p.m. (828)369-5104.

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

CENTRAL MACHINERY 14 X 43 Wood Lathe, all knives and attachments with unit. HD Steel with rollers and stand! $500 OBO. Call to see. Phone for an appointment (828)200-2741.

Motor Vehicles

2015 COLORADO CHEV TRUCK Guard Rail, Rear Topper, V-6, Crew Cab, 4 Door, 4×4. $23,500. Call (828)200-2741.

Garage & Yard Sales

ONE DAY ONLY Divorce Sale, Saturday, December 11, Great Bargains, Tools, Furniture, Antiques. No Reasonable Offers Refused. 8am-? 355 Patton Downs Rd.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

SECRETARY 32 hours Week, Computer Experienced Needed. Apply 9am-4pm, 69 Mill St.(828)421-7332. Leave Message.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for compassionate and caring individuals to work in homes. CNAs and PCAs part-time, flexible hours. If you enjoy caring for others, contact Heather (828)524-6444.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin. (828)421-7332 Leave Message.

NOW HIRING: Head Start & Early Head Start Lead Teacher 12 – month Position. Head Start & Early Head Start Teacher 12 – month Position. Head Start & Early Head Start Classroom Assistant 12 – month Position. Substitute’s Schedule Varies. To Apply: Visit Macon Program for Progress website www.mppnhc.org Email your resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov An EOE/AA Employer