Classifieds for February 10, 2022

Real Estate

20.24 ACRES unrestricted and backs up to USFS land. Road in place, easy access yet very private. Gentle slope with nice views. Desirable Cartoogechaye township. Tract has been subdivided into six lots and recorded with county. $299,000. Call or text (727)460-0714.

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL OFFICE BUILDING for lease in Franklin. 8 individual offices/kitchen area/reception area. Call (828)421-1542 for info. Text or leave message.

Rentals

SHORT TERM LEASE 1BD/1BA Furnished Lake Front Cottage, Ideal for professional. Easy Access, No Pets, $1,200/monthly. (770)757-7500.

Services

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Fall Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

HANDYMAN SERVICE Painting, House Repairs and Maintenance, Inside and Out. Call Tony (828)200-5770, (828)497-6523. Please Leave a Message.

SKILLED CERTIFIED NURSING Assistant/Companion, Available 12-hour Shifts, Cooking, Cleaning, Laundry. Experience working with matters of dementia and sundowning. (845)807-4121.

POSITIVELY CLEAN Providing a professional and personalized cleaning service. Call or text for a quote today! (828)371-9339.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

STOCKTON’S HOME Remodeling & Additions, Everything from A-Z. Free Estimates. (828)371-5307.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

Garage & Yard Sales

3-DAY ESTATE SALE Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 9-5, Indoors, Furniture, Linens, Kitchenware, Garden Tools, Framed Pictures, Collectables, Wheelchair, Walker and More! 1869 North Skeenah Rd., Near Road’s End.

Wanted

PAYING UP TO $350 for a few special Locust trees with a diameter of 20 inches or more. Must be straight, sound and accessible for cutting and hauling. Call or text pictures to Steve (828)399-0496.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

LIBERTY WOOD PRODUCTS is Now Hiring Cabinet Installers, Assemblers, and Woodworkers. Call: (828)524-7958.

EDUCATION AND DISABILITIES Manager Provides direction and oversight for Early Head Start / Head Start Education, Mental Health and Disability service areas. This position is responsible for the child development and education aspects of the program including school readiness, child outcomes and full implementation of the curriculum. Ensuring compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and North Carolina Child care licensing requirements in accordance with policies, procedures and the philosophy of the MPP Board of Directors as well as the Policy Council. Requirements Baccalaureate or advanced degree in early childhood education; or a baccalaureate / advanced degree and equivalent coursework in early childhood education with teaching experience. Five or more years of related experience and / or training is preferred. Playground Safety Certification. CLASS Reliability Certification. Excellent communication skills. Valid Driver’s License. CPR and First Aid Certification. To Apply Visit Macon Program for Progress website | www.mppnhc.org Email your resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov Macon Program for Progress is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In accordance with the Head Start mandate, COVID-19 vaccination is required, with religious and medical exemptions accepted as required by law.

MACON COOPERATIVE Extension is looking to hire a 4-H Assistant & EFNEP Educator. This is a full-time position salary $31,200 plus state benefits. Questions contact Christy Bredenkamp (828)349-2049 or learn more at https://jobs.ncsu.edu/postings/153044

NOW HIRING Local Contractor seeks all manner of Carpentry Workers, from general laborers to skilled carpenters. Pay based upon experience. Year round employment with paid holidays. Call (828)342-4509.