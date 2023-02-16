Classifieds for February 16, 2023

Real Estate

NEW 2-STORY HOUSE 3.14 acres, Beautiful Developed Land, Large Garage, Shed, Paved Road, Cul-de-sac. No Realtors. email brainrenew99@icloud.com (828)332-8217 Message.

Rentals

OFFICE SPACE for Rent Downtown Franklin, $1,400/monthly. First, Last and Deposit Required. For more information call (828)369-6341.

DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN Large 2BR/2BA condo. No Pets, No Smoking. $1200 month. Mary Mason. Owner/Broker. (706)746- 5426.

HOME 4-RENT immediate occupancy. 1BR/1BA home for rent-max 2 persons, $1,600 per month, min of 1 year lease. First, Last, Security Deposit=$4,800 to move in. Go to Zillow.com, type in rentals for 28734. To see pictures and information. If interested complete the online application.

Services

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

MASONRY SERVICES Block, Rock, Cultured Stone, Stucco, Also New Construction, Repairs. 30 Years Experience, (828)200- 4478.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

GRADING, FIINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

CHIPPER SHREDDER Troy- Bilt Model CS 4325, Briggs & Stratton 1150 Series 250 CC Engine. $250. (828)349- 2970.

TV CONSOLE CHEST $100., Recliner $100., Loveseat $100. (828)342- 2543.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, W/C Poncho Liner, Woobie. We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsur- plus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 10-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Vegetables, Honey, Soap, Pastries, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

2005 CHEVROLET Colorado, 38,200 Miles, Silver 2DR Regular Cab Z71 4WD, 2.8L 4 Cyl 5 Speed Manual, Towing Package, Chevy Bed Liner, $7,500. (828)349-2970.

Boats & Campers

15’ RINKERBUILT TRI HULL Boat, New Battery, Nice Condition, 85hp Mercury. Runs Good $3,500. (828)349-0061.

Garage & Yard Sales

SALE WILL BE HELD Cold, Rain or Shine, Friday 17, Saturday 18, Sunday 19, 9am-3pm, each day. Electronics,TV’s, Stereo, Appliances, AC’s, Refrigerator, W/D, Microwave, Furniture, Dishes/Utensils, Dining tables/chairs, cabinets, End tables, Outdoor furniture, Bird Houses, Yard ornaments etc. What knot’s, So Much ,Much, More! Cash/Carry only. All sales are final. Please bring help to load heavy items. 346 Pauline Ave., Franklin.

Community Fundraisers

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo 4 p.m. Snack Bar Available.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

PART-TIME RV Park Manager. Seeking office person to fill-in on Park Manager’s off days. 20-24 hours per week. Customer service and telephone expe- rience preferred. Park is located in Franklin. Contact Mike at mgrizzwc@yahoo.com.

RV PARK MANAGER Seeking couple to manage medium size RV park in Franklin. 2 person team. 1 office and 1 outside mainte- nance. Office- Customer service, telephone and book- keeping experience. Outside Maintenance- Light plumb- ing, electrical and grounds maintenance experience. Small tools repair and main- tenance experience pre- ferred. Long term commit- ment. Send resume to mgrizzwc@yahoo.com.

NEEDED: BUS DRIVERS for the Macon County School System. Starting pay $15.00/hour. State training is required but will be provided. To sign up for training and a route, please contact Macon County Schools Central Office and talk to Mrs. Janice Gibson to reserve your spot. Air Conditioned buses with electronic support. Applications are available online at https://5il.co/1iakz at the Macon County Schools Administrative Office. Macon County Schools is an Equal Opportunity Employer.