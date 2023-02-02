Classifieds for February 2, 2023

Rentals

OFFICE SPACE for Rent Downtown Franklin, $1,400/monthly. First, Last and Deposit Required. For more information call (828)369-6341.

Services

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

JEFF’S HANDYMAN Services. Carpentry, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Drywall and More! (919)819-4808.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332-0525, (828)421-8600.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling,Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GRADING, FIINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms,Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

LA-Z-BOY COUCH 2 End Sections Recline. Excellent Condition $185.00 or BO. (828)349-3140.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, W/C Poncho Liner, Woobie. We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsur-plus@gmail.com

FIREWOOD ALL HARD-WOOD Truck Load Delivered and Stacked, $100. (828)347-2409.

FARMERS MARKET 10-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Vegetables, Honey, Soap, Pastries, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Boats and Campers

14’ DURACRAFT V-HULL Boat, 25hp Johnson 2-stroke, electric start, tiller-steer engine 50lb thrust Minn Kota, foot control trolling motor. Heavy duty trailer: new wheels/tires. 2 six-gallon gas tanks, life jackets, other accessories included. $3,000. (828)399-0769.

Animals

POM-CHI female puppy. Sweet and small. All shots and worming. 5 months old. $200. (828)200-5101.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Control, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maco-nanimal

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

Community Fundraisers

DRIVE-THRU DINNER Saturday, Feb.4, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 4668 Old Murphy Rd., Donations Accepted.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am-4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

NEEDED: BUS DRIVERS for the Macon County School System. Starting pay $15.00/hour. State training is required but will be provided. To sign up for training and a route, please contact Macon County Schools Central Office and talk to Mrs. Janice Gibson to reserve your spot. Air Conditioned buses with electronic support. Applications are available online at https://5il.co/1iakz at the Macon County Schools Administrative Office. Macon County Schools is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

PANTRY ASSOCIATE Needed. Tuesday-Friday (24 Hrs. Wk.) Must have basic computer knowledge, the ability to stand for long peri-ods of time and able to lift up to 50 lbs. Will be responsi-ble for distributing food boxes, checking in and weighing donations and other duties as assigned. Applications can be picked up at CareNet, 130 Bidwell St. in Franklin.

ASSISTANT MANAGER @ AARC thrift store. part-time, must be able to lift 35 lbs, dependable, references and transportation. Apply in per-son between 10am-1pm @ 1507 Old Murphy Rd.