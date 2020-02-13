Classifieds for February 20, 2020

Real Estate

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 2BD/1BA single-family home on .35 acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by at 1284 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call for details. $45,000. (828)884-6706.

Rentals

APARTMENTS FOR RENT 1BD/1BA Ground Level Apartment, $575/monthly, Utilities Included. Also 2BD/2BA Apt. $550/monthly, No Utilities Included. Service Animals only. (828)421-3016; (843)412-5893.

FURNISHED 1BD/1BA Cabin, Suitable for 1, W/D, Covered Porch, Non-smoking, No Pets, Includes Water. $675/monthly, Plus Security, References. (828)369-3337.

CHARMING 1BD/1BA in private secure setting. Designer octagon home with deck and private parking on lake. Completely remodeled and updated. All new luxury vinyl flooring, new window treatments, new bathroom, new kitchen appliances. Central heat & ac, washer and dryer. Great cell phone reception. Located close to town. Security deposit and first month rent required. Only $650 per month. Annual lease only. This is a non smoking property. Please call: (828)342-6229 or (828)524-3380.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 10 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

J&D HOME REMODELING & Repairs, 35+ years experience in Kitchen and Bath Remodels, Exterior & Interior Painting, Decks, Tile Work, Etc. Have References. (828)424-1795. Ask for James.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

TILE-TILE-TILE-TILE Floors, Backsplash, Custom Showers. 38 Years Experience Call for Free Estimates (828)369-2209.

PIANO INSTRUCTION Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net (404)641-1801 (text message,or voice mail). Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

Misc. For Sale

THE LAST YEAR of the Silver Eagle, Get Your Full Set While They Last. (828)226-1501.

FRESH GEORGIA PECANS Last Chance till Next Nov. Saturday, Feb. 15, 12-4pm. In Front of VFW across from Ace.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, artisan breads, pastries, roasted coffee beans, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, lamb, microgreens. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

2007 CHEVROLET EXPRESS 3500, 12 Passenger Van 43,000 Miles. Excellent Condition Runs Good Asking $10,500. (828)342-5160.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

4-H PLANT SALE Macon County 4-H. Orders will be taken through Thursday, March 13. Apple Trees, Cherry Trees, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry and Strawberry plants, Grapes, Peach Trees, Pear Trees and Plum Trees, Bee Food Seed Pack. (828)349-2046.

BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER Saturday, Feb. 15, 8am-10am, Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Gravy, Grits, Eggs and Biscuits, Fruit. Hickory Knoll Church, 86E Hickory Knoll Rd. Proceeds Benefit New Fellowship Hall.

COMMUNITY DINNER Feb. 15, 5-7pm. Memorial United Methodist Church. Mexican Soup, Potato Soup, Corn Bread or Bread, Dessert and Drink. Donations Only. Benefits Missions. Information call (828)369-5834.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Help Wanted

CNA/PCA NEEDED Apply in person at Grandview Manor Care Center or call Hannah. (828)524-4425, ext. 207.

OLD EDWARDS Hospitality has the following positions open: Restaurant Four65: Part-time servers, full-time Hostess, AM/PM Sous Chef, Cook and Utility, Dishwashers needed (Full-time year round, and seasonal). Banquet Bar Supervisor. Assistant Inn Manager for Half Mile Farm. Old Edwards: Front Desk, Bellmen, Front Desk Supervisors, Spa attendants & concierge, Housekeepers, Laundry, Experienced servers & server assistants, Reservationist. Full-Time On-Site Graphic Design and Layout Professional. Graphic Artist Full-time Temporary. Maintenance Engineer. Please send resume in pdf format to pturnbull@oldedwardsinn.com or apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.