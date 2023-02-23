Classifieds for February 23, 2023

Real Estate

NEW 2-STORY HOUSE 3.14 acres, Beautiful Developed Land, Large Garage, Shed, Paved Road, Cul-de-sac. No Realtors. email brainrenew99@icloud.com (828)332-8217 Leave Message.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 1 Room Suite in Franklin,Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $250/monthly. (828)524-7799.

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Office available for third room. Call (828)524-7799.

Services

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional Service Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

RUN ERRANDS Dr. Appointments. Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. In Home Aid. CNA Trained Caregiver. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

MASONRY SERVICES Block, Rock, Cultured Stone, Stucco, Also New Construction, Repairs. 30 Years Experience, (828)200- 4478.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Y ears Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

GRADING, FIINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

Misc. For Sale

LA-Z-BOY COUCH 2 End Sections Recline. Excellent Condition, Teal Green. $185.00 or BO. (828)349- 3140.

SIDE LOFTED Storage Barn 10×20, Brown & Stone, 2 windows 2 lofts, 6 months old urethane siding, Good Condition, Original $7,000 now $6,000 Buyer pays to move. (828)349-6022.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, W/C Poncho Liner, Woobie. We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsur- plus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 10-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Vegetables, Honey, Soap, Pastries, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Boats & Campers

5’ SPEEDBOAT Rinkerbuilt Tri Hull, New Battery, Nice Condition, 85hp Mercury. (828)349-0061.

Wanted

LOOKING TO FIND Old Muzzel Loading Gun with ini- tials carved in stock. No questions asked. Will pay reasonable price. (828)524- 7681.

Animals

POO-A-POO PUPPY Beautiful little apricot girl. Sweet and spunky. 9 weeks old. All shots current. $250. (828)200-5101.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maco- nanimal

Community Fundraisers

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo 4 p.m. Snack Bar Available.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

PART-TIME RV Park Manager. Seeking office person to fill-in on Park Manager’s off days. 20-24 hours per week. Customer service and telephone expe- rience preferred. Park is located in Franklin. Contact Mike at mgrizzwc@yahoo.com.

RV PARK MANAGER Seeking couple to manage medium size RV park in Franklin. 2 person team. 1 office and 1 outside mainte- nance. Office- Customer service, telephone and book- keeping experience. Outside Maintenance- Light plumb- ing, electrical and grounds maintenance experience. Small tools repair and main- tenance experience pre- ferred. Long term commit- ment. Send resume to mgrizzwc@yahoo.com.

OPENING FOR Children’s Ministry Director (F/T or P/T). First United Methodist Church in Franklin. Experience in providing leadership in ministry with children and families preferred. Email discipleship@firstumcfranklin.org for job description.