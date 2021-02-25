Classifieds for February 25, 2021

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 3BD/2BA doublewide manufactured home on .61-acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by at 1337 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call or text your email address for details. $55,000. (828)346-1200.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE SPACE High Speed Internet, Convenient In-town Location. Ample Parking, Waiting Area/Bathroom. $275/monthly. Plus Utilities. Call (828)421-7013.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

MOUNTAIN AREA PROPERTY Services, Cleaning Packing Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. (828)550-4585.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms, Homes and Industries. Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750

Misc. For Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

WANTED 1960’S-70’S Land Rovers – Whole or Parts – Especially interested in vehicles sold from Harrell’s Motor Sales in Waynesville. Wanted to restore to keep local. (828)506-5733.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

HUGE MOVING SALE! Everything must go! Too many items to list. No early birds. 1162 Ray Cove Rd., Thursday, 2/25, 8am.

INDOOR YARD SALE Feb. 26, 27, 9:30am-2pm, 1060 Lake Emory Rd., Ladies Clothes, Kitchen, Bedding, Some Antiques, Furniture, Odds & Ends.

Notices

NOTICE OF ASSERTION of Lien Snappy Storage 190 Depot St, Franklin NC 28734 has possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the units listed below. All of these items of personal property are being disposed of pursuant to the assertion of lien for non-payment of rent at the self storage facility as provided by Article 4, Chapter 44A-43 of the North Carolina General Statutes. Austin Connally A-2

Animals

FREE ROOSTERS to good homes. Various colors & breeds. Polish, Cochin, Millie Fleur & mixes. Please call (828)200-5101.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

4-H PLANT SALE Macon County 4-H. Orders will be taken through Thursday, March 12. Apple Trees, Cherry Trees, Pear Trees, Plum Trees, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Elderberry and Strawberry plants (828)349-2046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

MELTON’S ROOFING Looking for Experienced Roofers and Subcontractors. Excellent Pay. Cell# (828)421-6712.

REAL ESTATE PARALEGAL Applicants should have two years of experience assisting attorney with closing real estate transactions. Proficiency with SoftPro software a must. We believe in excellent client service, and our ideal candidate should have a positive attitude, pay attention to detail, and have strong organizational and time management skills. Excellent telephone, writing skills and computer literacy are required. We offer paid health insurance, 401-k, paid time off and annual bonus. Paid bi-monthly; competitive salary to be determined based on experience. Send resume and cover letter to info@gillettelawnc.com.

SEEKING PERSON FOR Lawn Maintenance crew. Drivers license and transportation to work required. Ability to follow directions, able to use weedeaters, etc. Pay discussed at interview. Applications available at 29 Lickskillet Road, Franklin.

LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED Finish Carpenters also Window and Door Installers. Must Have Transportation. Call Jim (828)371-7792.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for full and part time sales and administrative positions. Sales–must be professional appearing, friendly, self-motivated, and enthusiastic. Previous sales and customer service experience preferred. Design Assistant–must be attentive to detail, have computer and organizational skills. Duties include placing and following up on Purchase Orders, managing accounts, and working closely with our in-house Designer and design clients. Apply in person at 2089 Dillard Road, Highlands, NC 28741

PART-TIME SOCIAL MEDIA Expert, Skills-Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, ebay, Craigslist, networking. Sarah at Diva’s (770)757-7500.

HAMPTON INN FRANKLIN Front Desk Person Fri thru Sunday 8am-4pm $9.45 Personable & Reliable, Housekeepers full and part-time $9.25. Applications at front desk. 244 Cunningham Rd., No phone calls.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

HIGHLANDS COVE is Looking for a Part-time/Full-time Security Guard/Gate Attendant. Third Shift. Call (828)526-9026 to schedule on appointment.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for dependable personnel for warehouse & delivery. Positions available in multiple locations. Apply in person at The Summer House, 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands.

SEEKING HARDSCAPE/LANDSCAPE Crew leader. 2+ years experience with pavers, retaining walls, etc. Must have drivers license and transportation. Pay discussed at interview. Applications available at 29 LIckskillet Road, Franklin.