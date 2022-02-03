Classifieds for February 3, 2022

Real Estate

20.24 ACRES unrestricted and backs up to USFS land. Road in place, easy access yet very private. Gentle slope with nice views. Desirable Cartoogechaye township. Tract has been subdivided into six lots and recorded with county. $299,000. Call or text (727)460-0714.

Commercial Rental

COMMERCIAL OFFICE BUILDING for lease in Franklin. 8 individual offices/kitchen area/reception area. Call (828)421-1542 for info. Text or leave message.

Rentals

1/1 CABIN IN FRANKLIN $600. Suitable for Single person. Leave a text message. (828)556-2016.

Services

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Fall Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

HANDYMAN SERVICE Painting, House Repairs and Maintenance, Inside and Out. Call Tony (828)200-5770, (828)497-6523. Please Leave a Message.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

SKILLED CERTIFIED NURSING Assistant/Companion, Available 12-hour Shifts, Cooking, Cleaning, Laundry. Experience working with matters of dementia and sundowning. (845)807-4121.

POSITIVELY CLEAN Providing a professional and personalized cleaning service. Call or text for a quote today! (828)371-9339.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

STOCKTON’S HOME Remodeling & Additions, Everything from A-Z. Free Estimates. (828)371-5307.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

Misc. For Sale

6’X10’ UTILITY TRAILER U-Haul Frame $300. (828)349-9095.

WOOD LATHE Nova 3000 Swivel Head, 8 Speed, 2 Sets Chisels, Books, Many Extras, Like New, $1,000. (828)349-9095.

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

Wanted

PAYING TOP DOLLAR For Several large, high quality, Black Locust logs for sawing into lumber. They must be straight and sound. Will consider cutting standing trees if they are accessible. Steve (828)399-0496

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

DBE SUBCONTRACTOR Opportunity: Meter Installation Labor for AMR Meter Replacement and MIU Installation Services Project. Contact Brian at bking@envocore.com for more information.

ROOT & BARREL Restaurant is looking for Kitchen Help (828)369-3663.

NOW HIRING Local Contractor seeks all manner of Carpentry Workers, from general laborers to skilled carpenters. Pay based upon experience. Year round employment with paid holidays. Call (828)342-4509.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin. (828)421-7332 Leave Message.