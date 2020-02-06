Classifieds for February 6, 2020

Real Estate

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 2BD/1BA single-family home on .35 acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by at 1284 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call for details. $45,000. (828)884-6706.

Rentals

QUIET 2BD/1BA Completely Furnished, with W/D. Private Setting. Close to Town Outside Porch. Storage Building. $695/monthly, 6 month lease required. Security Deposit. No pets, Non-smoking. (828)342-4897.

TAKING APPLICATIONS FOR 2BD/1BA with W/D, $625/monthly. Plus Security. (828)332-7175.

FURNISHED 1BD/1BA Cabin, Suitable for 1, W/D, Covered Porch, Non-smoking, No Pets, Includes Water. $675/monthly, Plus Security, References. (828)369-3337.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

J&D HOME REMODELING & Repairs, 35+ years experience in Kitchen and Bath Remodels, Exterior & Interior Painting, Decks, Tile Work, Etc. Have References. (828)424-1795. Ask for James.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

MATURE LADY with References and Clean Background Looking for an Elder Care Live-in Position in a Private Home Setting for Another Female. (470)413-4152.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

TILE-TILE-TILE-TILE Floors, Backsplash, Custom Showers. 38 Years Experience Call for Free Estimates (828)369-2209.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

Misc. For Sale

ENGLISH SADDLE Girth, Stirrups $180. Reins, full cheek Waterford $45. Twin Bed, mattress, boxspring $75. All Like New. Franklin (828)349-1201.

FRESH GEORGIA PECANS Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. In Front of VFW across from Ace. Limited Papershells Available.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, artisan breads, pastries, roasted coffee beans, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, lamb, microgreens. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

2007 CHEVROLET EXPRESS 3500, 12 Passenger Van 43,000 Miles. Excellent Condition Runs Good Asking $10,500. (828)342-5160.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Notice

FARMERS, LANDSCAPERS or Gardeners, did you or a loved one use Roundup Weed Killer and were diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma (Cancer)? You may be entitled to compensation. Call Attorney Charles Johnson (800)535-5727.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

VALENTINE PANCAKE Breakfast, Saturday, Feb. 8, 7-10a.m., Fatz, benefits the Taste of Scotland festival. Tickets $10 per person.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Business Opportunities

FRANKLIN DAYCARE Contact for Details. Serious Inquiries Only. All Others Need Not Inquire. No Confidential Information Will Be Given Over the Phone. (828)507-9009.

Help Wanted

HIGHLANDS COVE is Looking for a Part-time Security Guard/Gate Attendant with Full-time Status in 90 days. Benefits included. Call (828)526-9026 to schedule on appointment.

OLD EDWARDS Hospitality has the following positions open: Restaurant Four65: Part-time servers, full-time Hostess, AM/PM Sous Chef, Cook and Utility/Dishwasher needed. Banquet Bar Supervisor. Assistant Inn Manager for Half Mile Farm. Old Edwards: Front Desk, Bellmen, Front Desk Supervisors, Spa attendants & concierge, Housekeepers, Laundry, Experienced servers & server assistants, Reservationist. Full-Time On-Site Graphic Design and Layout Professional. Graphic Artist Full-time Temporary. Maintenance Engineer. Please send resume in pdf format to pturnbull@oldedwardsinn.com or apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

WANTED OCCASIONAL Repair Person for Home and Yard Repair Work. Call (828)369-2693 Leave Message.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.