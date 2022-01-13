Classifieds for January 13, 2022

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL SPACE Available. Office or Retail. Downtown Franklin. (828)342-2831.

Rentals

1/1 CABIN IN FRANKLIN $600. Suitable for Single person. Leave a text message. (828)556-2016.

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 bedroom octagon home on lake in Franklin, N.C. 2 miles to downtown. Great cell phone reception and internet. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, all new LVT flooring throughout. New bathrooms, new kitchen appliances, countertops and tile. Expansive decks on first and second floor have all been restored and painted. New vertical blinds throughout the entire home. This home is most suitable for 2 adults. Lawn care included. Credit application, employment application and references are required, as well as first, last and security deposit. This is a non smoking and no pet property. Annual rental only. $1,200 per month. Interested parties please call: (828)524-3380 or (828)342-8118.

3BR/2.5BA TOWNHOUSE Fireplace, Close In $1600/monthly. (828)347-2345.

Services

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

STOCKTON’S HOME Remodeling & Additions, Everything from A-Z. Free Estimates. (828)371-5307.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Fall Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

Misc. For Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin. (828)421-7332 Leave Message.

LOOKING TO MAKE a difference? We are a nonprofit that strives to help our clients maintain independence and dignity, while allowing employees to have a work-life balance that encourages self-growth. We are seeking motivated individuals to fill in-home aide positions. CNA certification not required. Opportunities available for full/part time in various counties. Call (828)586-1570, apply online at disabilitypartners.org or come by our Sylva office at 525 Mineral Springs Drive.

KENNEL ATTENDANT part-time (28 hours a week) honest , dependable, able to lift 50 lbs, own transportation, references and pass drug test. Apply in person Monday-Friday 11am-3pm. AARC 851 Lake Emory Rd.

NOW HIRING Local Contractor seeks all manner of Carpentry Workers, from general laborers to skilled carpenters. Pay based upon experience. Year round employment with paid holidays. Call (828)342-4509.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for compassionate and caring individuals to work in homes. CNAs and PCAs part-time, flexible hours. If you enjoy caring for others, contact Heather (828)524-6444.