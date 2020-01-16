Classifieds for January 16, 2020

Rentals

STUDIO APARTMENT at Heritage Hollow, kitchenette, separate bath and dressing area. Newly re-modeled. $550.00 per month with $550.00 security deposit. (Includes water/sewer and up to $75.00 per month electric.) Call (828)524-5601, (828)421-3501 or (828)421-1514.

LOOK NO FURTHER for your new home than River Park Apartments, 93 Wind Crest Ridge in Dillsboro. Designed for the elderly (62 or older), disabled or handicapped. Language assistance available. Energy efficient, affordable 1 BR apts. Accepting Applications! Rental assistance available. Disability accessible units subject to availability and need. $25 application fee; credit/criminal required. Call site for information (828)631-0124, Office hours are M-Th 1-3:30 pm. Equal Housing Opportunity. Professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider, and employer.

OTTO 2BD/2BA Woodland Setting, Vaulted Ceiling, Large Deck, Appliances, Yard Service Included. Smokefree, Petless. $700/monthly. (828)349-1216.

1BD/1BA SMALL CABIN Big Yard, Perfect for single or couple. 3 miles from Town. Woodsy Setting. No Smoking on Property. $500/monthly, $500/security. (828)371-6844.

STUDIO APARTMENT Close to town, $550/monthly, $350 Security Deposit, Water, Garbage Included. No Pets. Non-smoking (828)371-6844.

UNIQUE RENTAL HOME in Ridgecrest Heights – Main house: 3BD/2BA, stackable washer – dryer, and an attached 1br, 1 bath 2 story Apt. With washer/dryer. $1400 per month, $1,400 security deposit, Electric is metered to the 3/2. 3/2 Tenant could rent Apt. for at least $600+ includes utilities. One year lease. (828)371-6844.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

PACKING CLEANING Organizing. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services. (828)550-4585.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 10 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

PIANO INSTRUCTION Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net (404)641-1801 (text message,or voice mail). Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Mention ad for January promotion. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. For all your landscaping design & installation needs! Fall/Winter cleanup, lot clearing, driveway repair, grounds maintenance, firewood, retaining walls and more! Insured Free estimates (828)524-6959.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

DO YOU NEED A Caregiver? Joyce Locust. (828)371-9073. 15+ Years Experience. Flexible and References.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

MASONRY SERVICES Block, Rock, Cultured Stone, Stucco, Also Painting, New Construction, Repairs, 30 Years Experience, (828)200-4478.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. for Sale

FRESH GEORGIA PECANS Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. In Front of VFW across from Ace. Limited Papershells Available.

TWO BEDS FOR The Price of one. Wood Bunkbeds, Includes Mattress Blankets, Sheets Etc. Only $495. (828)226-1501.

6”x12” ENCLOSED TRAILER New Tires, Tows Good $1,800. (828)349-0141.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, artisan breads, pastries, roasted coffee beans, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, lamb, microgreens. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

1999 F-250 7.3 TD 2WD Extended Cab 7’ lined bed Auto 155,000 miles normal wear and tear, leather interior $12,250 Tony @ (828)369-5883 or (904)910-1614.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

FRANKLIN COVENANT Benefit Inside Yard Sale, Saturday, Jan. 18, 8am-1pm, 265 Belleview Park Rd., Lots of Great Stuff Added. Rain or Shine.

11 FAMILY YARD SALE! Sat. Jan. 18, 9-1, 110 Carolina Mountain Rd in town. Household items & decor, Women’s Clothing sizes. 2-26, Men & Kids Clothing, Children’s Items, Gym Equipment, Furniture, and much more! GS Troop 12943. Rain or Shine.

Auctions

FANTASTIC AUCTION Tuesday Jan. 21, 5pm. Huge selection of items to be sold. Fantastic selection of furniture, smalls, glassware, artwork, primitives, rugs, quilts, housewares & More! One auction you don’t want to miss. For pictures and more details visit www.boatwrightauction.com or call (828)524-2499. Boatwright Auction, 34 Tarheel Trail, Franklin NC. NCAL Firm 9231

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Animals

AKC REGISTERED MALTESE Puppies. Born in October. Female $1600, Male $1200. (828)229-2833.

HAPPY JACK® LiquVict 2x: recognized safe and effective by U.S. CVM against hook and round worms In dogs. At Tractor Supply®. (www.kennelvax.com)

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 268 E. Palmer St., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

11 FAMILY YARD SALE! Sat. Jan. 18, 9-1, 110 Carolina Mountain Rd in town. Household items & decor, Women’s Clothing sizes. 2-26, Men & Kids Clothing, Children’s Items, Gym Equipment, Furniture, and much more! GS Troop 12943. Rain or Shine.

FRANKLIN COVENANT Benefit Inside Yard Sale, Saturday, Jan. 18, 8am-1pm, 265 Belleview Park Rd., Lots of Great Stuff Added. Rain or Shine.

COMMUNITY DINNER Jan. 18, 5pm. Memorial United Methodist Church. Mexican Soup, Potato Soup, Corn Bread or Bread, Dessert and Drink. Donations Only. Benefits Missions. Information call (828)369-5834.

EAST FRANKLIN SCHOOL Florida Winter Strawberries Fundraiser. Delivered in February. Full Flat $25, 1/2 Flat $15. Last date to order Jan. 17. Call (828)524-3216.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Business Opportunities

FRANKLIN DAYCARE Contact for Details. Serious Inquiries Only. All Others Need Not Inquire. No Confidential Information Will Be Given Over the Phone. (828)507-9009.

Help Wanted

MCH HAS A JOB Coach/Community Networking Position in Macon County Job responsibilities include working with individuals with developmental disabilities 20 to 25 hours pre week. Must be mentally and emotionally able to work with persons with disabilities. You should be able to lift, push, pull without restrictions while assisting non-ambulatory or otherwise physically impaired persons. Paid biweekly. Must have a high school diploma or equivalency, a clean driving record and may be subject to a national background check and fingerprinting. Pick-up an application at 909 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin, NC or go to maconcitizens.org. MCH is a drug free workplace. (828)524-5888.

HIGHLANDS COVE is Looking for a Part-time Security Guard/Gate Attendant with Full-time Status in 90 days. Benefits included. Call (828)526-9026 to schedule on appointment.

PAINTERS- Experienced in both Interior & Exterior, Prep and Finish in Highlands N.C. Year-round Work for the Right Person, Must Have Your Own Tools and Transportation. Call Spectrum Painting. (828)524-9759, (828)369-8189.

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Closing Cooks and Cashiers. Up to $9 per hour Apply at www.zaxjobs.com

MACON DEPT. OF Social Services – Child Welfare Social Workers needed. Advanced, professional level casework providing protective and on-going case management services. Details at https://www.maconnc.org/. To Apply – Completed State of NC Application PD-107 submitted to NC Works at 5 West Main St. Franklin, NC 28734. Resumes not accepted in lieu of PD-107.

OLD EDWARDS Hospitality has the following positions open: Restaurant Four65: Part-time servers, full-time Hostess, AM/PM Sous Chef, Cook and Utility/Dishwasher needed. Assistant Inn Manager for Half Mile Farm. Old Edwards: Front Desk, Bellmen, Front Desk Supervisors, Spa attendants & concierge, Housekeepers, Laundry, Experienced servers & server assistants, Reservationist, Sales Manager ( 2 years resort sales experience). Full-Time On-Site Graphic Design and Layout Professional. Graphic Artist Full-time Temporary. Please send resume in pdf format to pturnbull@oldedwardsinn.com or apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.