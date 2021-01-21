Classifieds for January 21, 2020

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Unrestricted, Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 3BD/2BA doublewide manufactured home on .61-acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by at 1337 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call or text your email address for details. $55,000. (828)346-1200.

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease. Giving you 1,800 sq.ft. the possibilities are endless for this property. Located on the Georgia Rd. Call (828)200-7019.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for rent! High traffic area, in town. Currently operated as an established Barber Shop. Barber Chairs and some furniture could be purchased from current business owner. $600 per month plus utilities. Call (828)524-5601 or (828)421-3501.

OFFICE SPACE High Speed Internet, Convenient In-town Location. Ample Parking, Waiting Area/Bathroom. $275/monthly. Plus Utilities. Call (828)421-7013.

Rentals

MOBILE HOME IN TOWN 2BD/2BA, Newly Renovated, Lovely Wooded Area with View. $750/monthly $750/Security Deposit, No Pets. Call 10am-5pm. (770)315-3009.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

NEED HELP CLEANING Your Home, Office Call Me. I’m Honest and Dependable. (828)347-6284.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

FOR YOUR WINTER DRAFTS Painting, Remodeling, Fix Everything. Call Tony (828)200-7570 or (828)526-5984 Leave Message.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. for Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is in need of a part-time RN, Flexible Schedule, More Information. Call Donna (828)524-6444.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Open Tuesday and Thursday. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. $500 sign-on bonus for Housekeeping and Dishwashing! Now recruiting for Dishwashers, Housekeepers, Turndown Attendants, Cook, Pastry and Bread Cook, Servers, Bussers, Host/Hostess, Reservation Specialist, Spa Concierge, Front Desk, Bellman, Night Audit, Fitness Manager, PT Graphic Designer. Benefits offered after 90 days employment Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

HIGHLANDS COVE is Looking for a Part-time/Full-time Security Guard/Gate Attendant. Third Shift. Call (828)526-9026 to schedule on appointment.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is in need of a part-time RN, Flexible Schedule, More Information. Call Donna (828)524-6444.