Classifieds for January 26, 2023

Real Estate

ATTENTION HOME BUY- ERS 3/BD/2.5BA, with office that could be used as 4th bedroom, situated on just under an acre in a nice area of newer homes. Just under 1900 sq. ft. this home boasts granite countertops, hard- wood floors and slate tile, as well as new carpet and paint throughout. In addition it bor- ders conservation ease- ments and you will have complete privacy in the backyard forever. Offer at $329,000. For more informa- tion call Mike at (828)421- 2355.

Commercial Rental

OFFICE SPACE for Rent Downtown Franklin, $1,400/monthly. First, Last and Deposit Required. For more information call (828)369-6341

Rental

PASTURE LAND FOR Rent. Near Highlands Rd. and Walnut Creek Rd. (305)342- 1227.

Services

CNA TRAINED CAREGIVER In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

COMPANION FOR the elderly in their home. (828)347-6934.

MURPHY’S PAINTING COMPANY Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpa- per removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free esti- mates. (828)332-0525, (828)421-8600.

JEFF’S HANDY MAN Services. Carpentry, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Drywall and More! (919)819-4808.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional Services. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GRADING, FIINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin.

Misc. For Sale

LA-Z-BOY SECTIONAL 2 End Sections Recline. Excellent Condition $185.00 or BO. (828)349-3140.

FIREWOOD ALL HARDWOOD Truck Load Delivered and Stacked, $100. (828)347-2409.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS

MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, W/C Poncho Liner, Woobie. We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsur- plus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 10-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Vegetables, Honey, Soap, Pastries, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

A&L STUDIO is open Friday and Saturday from 10-3. Our 2 she sheds loaded with Retro, Vintage and Antique Furniture. 685 Peeks Creed Road just off Highlands Rd. in Franklin. This week featuring an Antique Game/Chess table.

Animals

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Control, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maco- nanimal

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraiser

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

NEEDED: BUS DRIVERS for the Macon County School System. Starting pay $15.00/hour. State training is required but will be provided. To sign up for training and a route, please contact Macon County Schools Central Office and talk to Mrs. Janice Gibson to reserve your spot. Air Conditioned buses with electronic support. Applications are available online at https://5il.co/1iakz at the Macon County Schools Administrative Office. Macon County Schools is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ASSISTANT MANAGER @ AARC thrift store. part-time, must be able to lift 35 lbs, dependable, references and transportation. Apply in per- son between 10am-1pm @ 1507 Old Murphy Rd.