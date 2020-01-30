Classifieds for January 30, 2020

Rentals

COUNTRY CABIN 1BR/1BA Furnished, W/D, Large Porch, Non-smoking, No Pets, $675./monthly, Plus Security (828)369-3337.

LOOK NO FURTHER for your new home than River Park Apartments, 93 Wind Crest Ridge in Dillsboro. Designed for the elderly (62 or older), disabled or handicapped. Language assistance available. Energy efficient, affordable 1 BR apts. Accepting Applications! Rental assistance available. Disability accessible units subject to availability and need. $25 application fee; credit/criminal required. Call site for information (828)631-0124, Office hours are M-Th 1-3:30 pm. Equal Housing Opportunity. Professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider, and employer.

1BD/1BA SMALL CABIN Big Yard, Perfect for single or couple. 3 miles from Town. Woodsy Setting. No Smoking on Property. $500/monthly, $500/security. (828)371-6844.

STUDIO APARTMENT Close to town, $550/monthly, $350 Security Deposit, Water, Garbage Included. No Pets. Non-smoking (828)371-6844.

STUDIO APARTMENT at Heritage Hollow, kitchenette, separate bath and dressing area. Newly re-modeled. $550.00 per month with $550.00 security deposit. (Includes water/sewer and up to $75.00 per month electric.) Call (828)524-5601, (828)421-3501 or (828)421-1514.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 10 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

MATURE LADY with References and Clean Background Looking for an Elder Care Live-in Position in a Private Home Setting for Another Female. (470)413-4152.

TILE-TILE-TILE-TILE Floors, Backsplash, Custom Showers. 38 Years Experience Call for Free Estimates (828)369-2209.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

PACKING CLEANING Organizing. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services. (828)550-4585.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

PIANO INSTRUCTION Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net (404)641-1801 (text message,or voice mail). Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Mention ad for January promotion. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. For all your landscaping design & installation needs! Fall/Winter cleanup, lot clearing, driveway repair, grounds maintenance, firewood, retaining walls and more! Insured Free estimates (828)524-6959.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

Misc. For Sale

UTILITY TRAILER 4’X6’ $250 cash. Weslo Exercise Bike $50 cash. (828)524-9825.

ENGLISH SADDLE Girth, Stirrups $180. Reins, full cheek Waterford $45. Twin Bed, mattress, boxspring $75. All Like New. Franklin (828)349-1201.

FRESH GEORGIA PECANS Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. In Front of VFW across from Ace. Limited Papershells Available.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, artisan breads, pastries, roasted coffee beans, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, lamb, microgreens. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Community Calendar

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Business Opportunities

FRANKLIN DAYCARE Contact for Details. Serious Inquiries Only. All Others Need Not Inquire. No Confidential Information Will Be Given Over the Phone. (828)507-9009.

Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Office Coordinator, Proficient in Microsoft Office products, QuickBooks and network systems. Email a resume to pastorfpc@frontier.com or mail to First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

WANTED OCCASIONAL Repair Person for Home and Yard Repair Work. Call (828)369-2693 Leave Message.

OLD EDWARDS Hospitality has the following positions open: Restaurant Four65: Part-time servers, full-time Hostess, AM/PM Sous Chef, Cook and Utility/Dishwasher needed. Assistant Inn Manager for Half Mile Farm. Old Edwards: Front Desk, Bellmen, Front Desk Supervisors, Spa attendants & concierge, Housekeepers, Laundry, Experienced servers & server assistants, Reservationist, Sales Manager ( 2 years resort sales experience). Full-Time On-Site Graphic Design and Layout Professional. Graphic Artist Full-time Temporary. Maintenance Engineer. Please send resume in pdf format to pturnbull@oldedwardsinn.com or apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

HIGHLANDS COVE is Looking for a Part-time Security Guard/Gate Attendant with Full-time Status in 90 days. Benefits included. Call (828)526-9026 to schedule on appointment.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.