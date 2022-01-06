Classifieds for January 6, 2022

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL SPACE Available. Office or Retail. Downtown Franklin. (828)342-2831.

Rentals

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 bedroom octagon home on lake in Franklin, N.C. 2 miles to downtown. Great cell phone reception and internet. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, all new LVT flooring throughout. New bathrooms, new kitchen appliances, countertops and tile. Expansive decks on first and second floor have all been restored and painted. New vertical blinds throughout the entire home. This home is most suitable for 2 adults. Lawn care included. Credit application, employment application and references are required, as well as first, last and security deposit. This is a non smoking and no pet property. Annual rental only. $1,200 per month. Interested parties please call: (828)524-3380 or (828)342-8118.

3BR/2.5BA TOWNHOUSE Fireplace, Close In $1600/monthly. (828)347-2345.

Services

CNA TRAINED CAREGIVER In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Fall Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

STOCKTON’S HOME Remodeling & Additions, Everything from A-Z. Free Estimates. (828)371-5307.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. for Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Calendar

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for compassionate and caring individuals to work in homes. CNAs and PCAs part-time, flexible hours. If you enjoy caring for others, contact Heather (828)524-6444.

KENNEL ATTENDANT part-time (28 hours a week) honest , dependable, able to lift 50 lbs, own transportation, references and pass drug test. Apply in person Monday-Friday 11am-3pm. AARC 851 Lake Emory Rd.

NOW HIRING Local Contractor seeks all manner of Carpentry Workers, from general laborers to skilled carpenters. Pay based upon experience. Year round employment with paid holidays. Call (828)342-4509.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST Church of Franklin is looking for a cheerful, hard-working, and organized individual to join its team as the church’s Administrative Coordinator. In this full-time (40 hour/wk) position, this individual will play an important role at the church, coordinating day-to-day administrative operations and communicating church news and activities to the congregation and community. Some of the duties include: managing the church membership database, assisting technology staff with Pro Presenter presentations and worship bulletins, providing administrative support to clergy staff, and updating content on the church’s website, Facebook page, and digital sign. A successful candidate will demonstrate competency with various software and technology, including Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Publisher, and PowerPoint), Pro Presenter, email, and website platforms. They must also have exceptional oral and written communication skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize among competing goals to meet deadlines. If you read this post and thought, “That’s me!” please apply by emailing your resume and letter of interest to pastor@firstumcfranklin.org. You can also drop it by the church Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin. (828)421-7332 Leave Message.

HOP CASE MANAGER: Responsible for coordinating Healthy Opportunity services through an integrated team system with local and state agencies. This position will play an integral part in providing case management services to Medicaid eligible participants as well as coordinate services and outreach in an effort to increase overall health of Macon County residents. Healthy Opportunities Specialist: Responsible for planning, developing, coordinating and implementing systems, services and partnerships that ensure a well-functioning system. The established systems will record eligibility determination, recruitment, selection and enrollment. Macon Program for Progress is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In accordance with the Head Start mandate, COVID-19 vaccination is required, with religious and medical exemptions accepted as required by law.