Classifieds for January 7, 2021

Real Estate

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 3BD/2BA doublewide manufactured home on .61-acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by at 1337 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call or text your email address for details. $55,000. (828)346-1200.

SPACIOUS 3/2 Manufactured Home, Private, 4.1 Usable Acres. 2100 sq.ft.: Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Laundry Room, Large Kitchen with Pantry. Front and Rear Decks. Nice View. 3 Miles From Town. $169,000. (828)347-6555.

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease. Giving you 1,800 sq.ft. the possibilities are endless for this property. Located on the Georgia Rd. Call (828)200-7019.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for rent! High traffic area, in town. Currently operated as an established Barber Shop. Barber Chairs and some furniture could be purchased from current business owner. $600 per month plus utilities. Call (828)524-5601 or (828)421-3501.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

MOUNTAIN AREA PROPERTY Services, Cleaning Packing Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. (828)550-4585.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

FOR YOUR WINTER DRAFTS Painting, Remodeling, Fix Everything. Call Tony (828)200-7570 or (828)526-5984 Leave Message.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. For Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

PLEASANT HEARTH 1200-sq ft Heating Area Firewood Stove. Model #HWS-224172MH-B. Heats areas up to 1,200-sq ft. $600. (321)303-9936.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

I BUY OLD WIND UP Watches working or not one or an entire estate. Please call for details. (352)210-0034.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is in need of a part-time RN, Flexible Schedule, More Information. Call Donna (828)524-6444.

Animals

DEXTER CATTLE Small Bull Calves. $400 each. (828)349-1156.

LOOKING FOR SMALL Terrier dog mix, spayed adult female, no bigger than 10-15 lbs. Please call me at (828)342-8354

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.v

Community Fundraisers

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Open Tuesday and Thursda. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

Help Wanted

HIGHLANDS COVE is Looking for a Part-time/Full-time Security Guard/Gate Attendant. Third Shift. Call (828)526-9026 to schedule on appointment.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. $500 sign-on bonus for Housekeeping and Dishwashing! Now recruiting for Dishwashers, Housekeepers, Turndown Attendants, Cook, Pastry and Bread Cook, Assistant Farm Manager, Servers, Bussers, Catering Manager, Host/Hostess, Reservation Specialist, Front Desk, Bellman, Night Audit, Fitness Manager. Benefits offered after 90 days employment Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

CUSTOMER SERVICE/SALES Associate. Provide friendly service and travel information for tourist/visitors. Cashier experience is needed and must be able to lift 25 pounds and be on feet for extended time. Contact: martha@visitsmokies.org

LEGAL SECRETARY/ PARALEGAL For Immediate Hire at Coward, Hicks & Siler- Sylva, est. 1951. www.cowardhicksandsiler.com.Duties include preparing documents for real estate closings, civil litigation, estate matters, and managing client files. Attention to detail, organized, excellent communication skills, ability to work independently and as a team, and exceptional customer service skills are a must. Candidate should be proficient at SoftPro, Microsoft products, and Word perfect. We Are Willing To Train the right candidate. Email resume to emontoya@chspa.com.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.