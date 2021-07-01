Classifieds for July 1, 2021

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, Backed up to Indian Land. Light Restrictions. (828)421-4582.

2 ADJOINING 1 ACRE LOTS Gated Community, Close to Town, Paved Roads, Underground Utilities, Shared Well, Mountain Views. (727)510-1482.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE/RETAIL Available 8/15, Franklin Business Center Suite 201- Great for professional office or light retail. 860 sq ft w/ up to four offices/three entrances; fronts on Palmer Street with off-street parking. (828)634-7939.

Rentals

CUSTOM BUILT HOME 2BD/1.5BA Country Living at Its Best. Great Views, Cowee Community, Central Heat/Air, No Pets. $975/monthly, First/Last/Security, with References. Lease Agreement Required. (828)371-7760.

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

GARY’S SMALL ENGINE Repair & Service, Repair to all brands of Outdoor Equipment at reasonable rates. Call (828)349-4623.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, 8-5 Amana Air Conditioner, Bedroom Suit, Tables, Schlage Locks/Handles, Various Household Items, 141 White Oak St., Franklin.

CLEANING OUT STORAGE BUILDING and More! “355 Medlin Rd., Home Decor, Kitchen Items, Antiques, Clothes, Collector Items, Princess House Crystal, Patio Furniture w/Cushions and Covers, Books, Art Work and Picture Frames and More! Saturday 8:30-5.

2 FAMILY YARD SALE Rain or Shine. Friday and Saturday 8am-2pm. Everything priced to Sell! Furniture, household goods, clothes, and much more. Located 35 Holland Drive.

FURNITURE & PICTURES ONLY July 2 & 3, 8am-Noon, 3655 Clarks Chapel Rd, Franklin.

ANOTHER BIG SALE Lots of New Items! Tools, Furniture, Clothes, Fine China and Much More! Saturday, July 3, 9-2. 253 Wilkie St.

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, SmokeyMountainAuctionCo.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL 10389 (828)634-4271.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for full and part time positions in sales and in warehouse & delivery personnel. Must be professional appearing, friendly, self-motivated, and enthusiastic. Previous sales and/or customer service experience preferred. Competitive starting pay. Generous benefits for full-time positions. Apply in person at The Summer House, 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands.

LOOKING FOR REAL Mechanic who Has Tool and Capable of Timing Belt Jobs. Honesty a Must, Lazy Need Not Apply. Apply in Person @ Ramsey’s Auto Clinic.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s and In Home Aids, Part-time flexible hours. Contact Heather (828)524-6444.

AUTO MECHANIC WANTED Must have tools, Call (828)421-7332. Leave Message.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Also Auto Detail/Cleanup Person. Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin.