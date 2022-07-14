Classifieds for July 14, 2022

Commercial Rental

COMMERCIAL BUILDING 960 sq. feet, central heat/air, 3 offices, front showroom, storage room and bathroom. $800 per month, with $800.00 security. Call (828)524-5601 or email ldurden@dnet.net.

Services

HAUL-4-U & Minor Home Repairs, Removal of Garbage, Trash, Rubbish, Appliances, Residential/Commercial Clean-outs. Free Estimates. No Job to Small. (828)332-7175.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)332-4415.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call (828)371-3566.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or(954)650-3851.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 26 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior Pressure Washing, our goal is to keep your property happy and healthy! For any questions call (828)200-5298 We’re happy to help.

MURPHY’S PAINTING COMPANY Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates.(828)524-1391, (828)332-0525.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. For Sale

SHARP”S BERRY FARM U-Pick, Blue Berries. Addington Bridge, 1/4 mile South of South Macon Elementary. Good Family fun. (828)371-0190, (828)342-4250.

TOW DOLLY $1,500 used once. Jack Hammer, 220 Electric, 200 Watt, Still in Box $150. Yard Trailer $275. (772)584-1244.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S , Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

2 SIDE BY SIDE Cemetery Plots in Garden of Peace, Highlands Memorial Gardens Apopka, Florida $4,000 each or both for $7,500. (828)506-9066.

FARMERS MARKET 8-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring Vegetables, Honey, Garden Seedling, Soap, Wooden Bowl & Spoons, Pastries, Cookies, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

1995 CHEVY BLAZER 2 new tires $1,000. 2002 21ft, Class C New AC $15,000. Vanquish Metal Detector $300. (772)584-1244.

Animals

POMERANIAN PUPPY Beautiful black and white parti-color girl. Very sweet personality. 14 weeks old. All vaccinations current. Registered. $450. (828)200-5101.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

FRIENDS OF GREENWAY Rappin’ Up the Summer Children’s Singer/Songwriter Event, Wednesday’s, July 20 & 27, 10:30-11:30am, Frog Quarters, 573 E. Main St. $4 Registration Fee; Under 2 yrs., Free. (828)369-8488.

TRIVIA NIGHT Otto Community Development, 65 Firehouse RD., Monday, July 18, 7 p.m. Come join the fun and test your knowledge. Snacks and refreshments provided. $5 donation per person

DRIVE-THRU SPAGHETTI DINNER July 23, 5-7 p.m. Memorial United Methodist Church. menu will include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread and a dessert. free meal, all donations go towards missions. Information call church office (828)369-5834.

CECIL & TERESA JOHNSON benefit Bake Sale and 50/50 Drawing, Saturday, July 16, 8-2, H&R Block, 316 Depot St. (828)524-7014.

BENEFIT CONCERT Saturday, July 23, 1pm-6pm, Cowee School, 51 cowee School Dr. Local Bands. Food, Vendors, Chili Chompers Food Truck $10 Donation per person. Benefits Smoky Mountain Veteran Stand Down. Bring lawn chairs.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL RESCUE Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am-4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

CLARK & CO. a leader in Landscape Design, Construction and Management for over 30 years has an opening in the Design Department for a full-time Assistant Designer. Applicants should be proficient in AutoCAD (Dynascape) and experience in site measuring, grades and site analysis. For more information call (828)369-2505 or send resume to ccls.kim@gmail.com

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH of Franklin is now taking application for an experienced Music/Choir Director. Must be proficient playing Piano and Organ. Part-time hours. Email resume before 7-15-22 to churchofficeFPC@frontier.com

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full-time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200-9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.