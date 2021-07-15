Classifieds for July 15, 2021

Real Estate

2 ADJOINING 1 ACRE LOTS Gated Community, Close to Town, Paved Roads, Underground Utilities, Shared Well, Mountain Views. (727)510-1482.

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, Backed up to Indian Land. Light Restrictions. (828)421-4582.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE/RETAIL Available 8/15, Franklin Business Center Suite 201- Great for professional office or light retail. 860 sq ft w/ up to four offices/three entrances; fronts on Palmer Street with off-street parking. (828)634-7939.

Rentals

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

CUSTOM BUILT HOME 2BD/1.5BA Country Living at Its Best. Great Views, Cowee Community, Central Heat/Air, No Pets. $975/monthly, First/Last/Security, with References. Lease Agreement Required. (828)371-7760.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GARY’S SMALL ENGINE Repair & Service, Repair to all brands of Outdoor Equipment at reasonable rates. Call (828)349-4623.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

Misc. For Sale

FOR DIY FOLKS We have Slabs, Kiln Dried, Various Lengths, Widths and Various Types of Wood. To See Call (828)524-7863.

NEW HOSPITAL BED Make an offer. Must pick up. (828)524-3035.

SHARP”S BERRY FARM U-Pick Blueberries and thornless Blackberries. Very good crop this year. Bring the children, have fun. (828)371-0190, (828)342-4250.

FREE DUST COLLECTOR LID fits 30 gal trash can. Make into shop vac. 2-stage dust collector. Tom (828)342-5352.

DOG LOT FENCE (1) Medium/Large $200. Eclipse Electric Chair $600. Husky 26 Gallon Air Tank $100. Coleman Powermate 500 Watt Generator $250. Call (828)421-1617 John.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 8-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

2005 MAZDA6 S 5-door, automatic, fair condition, approx. 251,000 miles. As is $2450 OBO. Leave message (828)226-0088.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

CARPORT SALE Friday & Saturday, 8am-3pm. Highlands Rd, onto Bethel Church Rd, then 35 Holland Drive. Collectibles, Antiques, Glassware, China, Dolls, Quilting & Sewing Patterns, Floral Items, Baby Crib, Sofa Set, Coffee Table & Chairs, & Lots more!

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, SmokeyMountainAuctionCo.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL 10389 (828)634-4271.

Boats & Campers

2004 26TB COACHMAN Camper, 3 Bunk Beds, Sleeps 9, Really Good Condition, New Battery, $7,000. (828)342-3677.

Animals

SHIH-POM (Shih Tzu/Pomeranian) puppy for sale. Gorgeous little girl, 12 weeks old. All Shots current. $350. (828)200-5101.

BEAUTIFUL FREE KITTENS to loving wonderful homes. Litter box trained. Call (828)200-5101

1 DEXTER BULL $900. (828)349-1156.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC, Catering Manager, Sales & Catering Manager, Sales & Catering Intern, Marketing Administrative Assistant (P/T), Graphic Design & Layout Professional, Assistant F&B Manager, Banquet Captain, Banquet Supervisor, Host, Server, Breakfast Server, Server Assistant, Bartender, AM Sous Chef, Breakfast Cook, Cook, Assistant Pastry Chef, Pastry & Bread Cook, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk Agent, Bellman, Room Attendant, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Retail Associate, Fitness Manager, Spa Concierge, Massage Therapist, Spin Instructor. Special Retention Bonus, $1000 Full Time / $500 Part-time, For These Licensed Positions: Cosmetologist, Hair Stylist, Makeup Artist, Nail Tech. Benefits and PTO for Full-time. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for full and part time positions in sales and in warehouse & delivery personnel. Must be professional appearing, friendly, self-motivated, and enthusiastic. Previous sales and/or customer service experience preferred. Competitive starting pay. Generous benefits for full-time positions. Apply in person at The Summer House, 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands.

LOOKING FOR REAL Mechanic who Has Tools and Capable of Timing Belt Jobs. Honesty a Must, Lazy Need Not Apply. Apply in Person @ Ramsey’s Auto Clinic.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s and In Home Aids, Part-time flexible hours. Contact Heather (828)524-6444.