Classifieds for July 16, 2020

Real Estate

4 UNIQUELY BEAUTIFUL Cullasaja Riverfront Lots in Eco community located between Franklin and Highlands on Hwy 28 N. $79K to $99K. (828) 371-7940.

2 LOTS ON WHITE OAK CIRCLE in Franklin. (828)347-2878.

Rentals

TAKING APPLICATIONS FOR 2BD/1BA with W/D, $625/monthly. Plus Security. (828)332-7175.

NEW EFFICIENCY Includes WIFI, TV, Water, Electric, Refrigerator, Microwave, All Amenities, Weekly or Monthly, Park at Front Door All Even Ground. Military Discount. (828)421-5914.

1/BD CABIN $500/monthly, 1/2 person Camper $500/monthly, 4 RV/Camper lots $325/monthly, 2/1 Basement Apt. $675/monthly. No Smokers, No Pets, $25 inspection fee, Background checks, Water, Sewer, Garbage Included, Power in your name. Off Potts Branch Road. (828)371-6844.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

HAUL-4-U Pick-up/Delivery/Moving, Appliances, Furniture. Residential/Commercial Clean Outs. Garbage/Trash/Rubbish, Single Piece to Full Moves. (828)332-7175.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Storm Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

PACKING CLEANING Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services. (828)550-4585.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

Misc. For Sale

KITCHEN TABLE 5’X4’ with four re-upholstered cloth chairs. Excellent condition. $150. Downtown Franklin. Text or call (828)508-5745.

FARMERS MARKET Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, Fresh Chicken, artisan breads, pastries, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, Turnips, CBD Oils. 200 Block East Palmer.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

CHEROKEE PLUS We Buy & Sell Coins, Currency, Scrap Gold & Silver. (828)421-2461 or (262)488-3374.

Motor Vehicles

2015 INFINITI Q70 3.7L 330HP, One Owner, Always Garaged, Leather, Nav, M/R, 28,700 Mi, Graphite Shadow/Wheat, $26,500. (828)524-5391.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

MOVING SALE SATURDAY July 18, 8-2. Rain or shine. Everything must go. Take Old Murphy Road to Wallace Branch. Follow Signs. 58 Running Deer Road. (828)524-7176

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE Rain or shine. 35 Holland Drive, Franklin. 2 family sale. Womens & girls clothing, china cabinet, old adult bicycles, household items, odds & ends. Friday & Saturday 8 to 5.

Wanted

FIREARMS WANTED: Licensed dealer buying firearm collections, estates, or single guns. Paying fairly according to market prices. Call Josh at 828-371-7919

BUYING AROWHEADS for Private Collection and display at Macon County Historical Museum. Artifacts must have been found on Private Property. Call Monday thru Saturday 10-5. (828)634-0040.

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Calendar

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

MENTAL HEALTH CONSULTANT Macon Program for Progress is currently seeking bids for a Mental Health Consultant. The person selected will work with children and families that have been referred for services, providing counseling and therapy as necessary. The consultant will also work closely with teachers to provide assistance in a mental health curriculum as well as consulting on managing children’s challenging behaviors. This person will also facilitate a Parenting Support Group. This person should possess a BS degree and be licensed or certified as a mental health professional. Interested parties should submit a letter of interest to Macon Program for Progress, ATTN: Executive Director, PO Box 700, Franklin, NC 28744 by 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020.

NUTRITION CONSULTANT Macon Program for Progress is currently seeking bids for Nutrition Consultant to provide consulting services including menu development, evaluation and development of nutrition care plans for children with special dietary needs, evaluating and monitoring food safety and sanitation practices, and other nutrition related services as needed. Consultant must possess a BS Degree in a related field and be licensed or certified. Interested parties should submit a letter of interest to Macon Program for Progress, ATTN: Executive Director, PO Box 700, Franklin, NC 28744 by 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020.

JOB POSTING COOK: Full-time position, 40 hours per week. Monday – Friday work hours 7am- 3:30pm. Provides food services for Early Head Start and/or Head Start Center. Benefit package includes health insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, retirement and paid educational benefits, plus 11 paid holidays. Great environment and supportive staff. Requirements: Must be able to plan, coordinate and implement nutrition services for the center. Must be able to read/write English, lift up to 50 pounds, work well with people, and communicate effectively. HS diploma or equivalent required. Prior experience as a cook preferred. Valid NC driver’s license. Employment drug screen and background check is required after job offer. Ways to apply: NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov MPP website / Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit the Administrative office @ Orchard View Dr., Franklin, NC 28734 Or check out our Facebook page Apply by 5:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020. An EOE/AA Employer.

LANDSCAPE TEAM MEMBER work outdoors in the fresh mountain air for an established small business. Landscaping experience preferred, but willing to train. Driver’s license required. Pay is based on experience. Cornerstone Landscaping (828)342-2706.

CNA NEEDED FOR In-home Care, Part-time Days. Call Companion Health Care. (828)524-6444.

JOB POSTING CLASSROOM Assistant: Ability to collaborate and work with the Lead Teacher and Teacher in assigned classrooms. Follows the daily lesson plan for assigned or scheduled classroom. Ability to apply Early Childhood Development theory to daily classroom activities and adapts the theory to the individualized needs of children. Supervises and maintains safety of children by following indoor and outdoor environment safety rules, routines and procedures. Relates to children in a calm, caring, and nurturing manner and uses age appropriate child guidance techniques. Must be willing to attend job training. Performs other duties as assigned. Full-time, 12 month position. High School diploma or GED required; CDA or AA preferred. CPR and First Aid Certification at time of hire or achieve within first 6 weeks of hire. NC Early Childhood Certificate and CDA required within one year of hire. Valid driver’s license required and willingness to obtain CDL driver’s license. Employment drug screen and background check is required after job offer. Ways to apply: MPP website / Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit the Administrative office @ Orchard View Dr., Franklin, NC 28734. Check out our Facebook page. or NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov Apply by 5:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020. MPP is an EOE/AA Employer.

JOB POSTING EARLY Head Start Teacher: Assists Lead Teacher in implementing a designated and appropriate research-based early childhood curricula. Employs age appropriate child guidance techniques. Supervises the children at all times in the classroom and on the playground. Observes children and records observations, assists in maintaining records and reports as required. Maintains ongoing communication with parents striving to achieve parental involvement in classroom and activities. Must be willing to attend job training. Performs other duties as assigned. Full-time, 12 month position. CDA or AA degree required. Valid driver’s license required and willingness to obtain CDL driver’s license. Employment drug screen and background check is required after job offer. Ways to apply: MPP website / Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit the Administrative office @ Orchard View Dr., Franklin, NC 28734 Check out our Facebook page. or NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov Apply by 5:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020. An EOE/AA Employer.

OLD EDWARDS INN Servers, Host/Hostess, bussers, Asst. Pastry Chef, Pastry Cook, Cook, Dishwashers, Bellman, Night Auditor, Housekeepers, Turndown Attendants, Houseman Cosmetologist, Certified Massage Therapist, Spa Attendant, Gardener’s Assistant (Full-time year round, full-time seasonal, part-time seasonal) Part-time Marketing Print Production and Administrative Assistant. www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

JOB POSTING FAMILY Service Advocate: The Advocate guides families in their efforts to become more self- sufficient, to promote children’s learning and development, to set achievable goals by engaging in the Family Partnership Process and to become strong advocates for themselves and their families and encourages them to grow and reach their fullest potential. High involvement and communication with families, assisting in program enrollment processes, help secure resources and provides crisis intervention services, maintains accurate documentation, monitors weekly attendance for absenteeism and conducts home visits when necessary. Education and Experience: High school diploma/equivalent required. BS/AA in Human Services or related field preferred. Social Service skills, case management, child and family service experience preferred. Requires flexibility in working hours, organization skills, computer knowledge for data entry and ability to work with children and families to assess and identify family strengths and needs. Ability to speak Spanish helpful. Valid NC driver’s license. Employment drug screen and background check is required after job offer. Ways to apply: NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov MPP website / Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit the Administrative office @ Orchard View Dr., Franklin, NC 28734 Or check out our Facebook page Apply by 5:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020. An EOE/AA Employer.

WANTED CLASS A Truck Driver, Local Deliveries, Tanker and Box Trailer. Home Every Night. (828)524-2353.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.