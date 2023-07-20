Classifieds for July 20, 2023

Real Estate

RV/TINY HOME LOTS for sale. $40k-$50k/ea. Each lot comes with water, power, and septic run to each lot. Located in Franklin, NC. (828)200- 0161. Go to our web site for directions and more info. www.TinyMountainEstates .com

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 1 Room Suite in Franklin,Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $250/monthly. (828)524-7799.

OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT Depot St., $350 monthly, Includes Water & Electric, (828)421-7332. Leave a message.

Rentals

COZY LAKEFRONT Cottages, 2 Separate Units, 1 free standing and 1 lower duplex. 1BD/1BA, Fully furnished. Close to Town, No pets, Easy Access Franklin. Ideal corporate rental. Suitable for 1 to 2 persons, Seasonal, not permanent. Call for price. Sarah Miller, Diva’s (770)757-7500.

Services

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

IN HOME AID Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. CNA Trained Caregiver, Over 16 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

ASHE PAINT, STAIN, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Quality Guaranteed, Affordable, Dependable Service, Residential/Commercial, Exterior/Interior, Log Homes & Decks. (828)506-1641.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828)342- 5540.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or(954)650-3851.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional Service Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING Property Checks, Watering & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550- 4585.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

Misc. For Sale

$1 DVD’s, DVD Box Sets, Golf Clubs, Bags, Balls & More. Uncle Bill’s Flea Market Booth 44B.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS GI Boot, OCP Scorpion Multi-Cam Marpat Camo, Nets, Ammo Can’s, Uniforms, Vests, Packs Field Gear, GI Wool Blankets. 3 Day Assault Pack, W/C Poncho Liner/Woobie. We Buy, Trade All Types Military Clothing, Field Gear. Open Mon.-Fri., 9-6 Sat 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd., Franklin, NC, (828)349- 3140.

Motor Vehicles

2018 DODGE RAM Big Horn, Crew Cab, Like New, Fully Loaded, Automatic, New Bed Cover and Bed Mat. (828)371-0811.

Boats & Campers

15’ FISHING BOAT Rinkerbuilt, New Battery, Fair Condition, 85hp Mercury. $1,500. (828)349-0061.

REDUCED! 2005 FLEET- WOOD Terra 32S, 42K miles, new tires, new Seatcraft recliners, 50-inch TV in living room, 24-inch in bedroom, new floors, lots of updates. $27,500, call for more info. (828)371-7284.

Garage & Yard Sales

CANNING JARS half pints, pints and quarts, Saturday, July 22, 8:30 to 10:30, Penland Insurance Building, 372 West Main St.

MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE Everything $5 or Less! Friday 8am-7pm, Saturday 8am- 1pm, 620 Ned Hill Rd., Cowee Valley, Shuler’s Barn, Follow Signs. Rain or Shine.

Animals

POM/CHIHUAHUA MIX Puppies. Adorable faces and personality. 3 females, 1 male. All shots current. $200. (828)200-5101.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maconanimal

Community Fundraisers

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. New Hours Early Bird 4:30 to 5:30, Regular Session 5:30, Snack Bar Available.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

CUSTOMER SERVICE position available, must be knowledgeable of the 7 western counties of NC. in order to give out visitor information. Sales experience need- ed as well. Fun job! Contact: martha@visitsmokies.org (828)369-9606.

PART-TIME BOOKKEEPER Officer Organizer Needed, 2 Days a week, Local Franklin Business. Call Sarah at Diva’s (770)757-7500.