Classifieds for July 22, 2021

Real Estate

2 ADJOINING 1 ACRE LOTS Gated Community, Close to Town, Paved Roads, Underground Utilities, Shared Well, Mountain Views. (727)510-1482.

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, Backed up to Indian Land. Light Restrictions. (828)421-4582.

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

CUSTOM BUILT HOME 2BD/1.5BA Country Living at Its Best. Great Views, Cowee Community, Central Heat/Air, No Pets. $975/monthly, First/Last/Security, with References. Lease Agreement Required. (828)371-7760.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE/RETAIL Available 8/15, Franklin Business Center Suite 201- Great for professional office or light retail. 860 sq ft w/ up to four offices/three entrances; fronts on Palmer Street with off-street parking. (828)634-7939.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 25 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

Misc. For Sale

POWER PLATE MY3 New $1,500. Slim Cycle New $150. Call After 6 p.m. (828)524-5845.

NEW HP DESKJET PLUS 4100 All-in-One series Printer. Bought in July 2021. Made under 20 copies, Paid $106.00 for Printer; Paid $10.00 for CD ROM. Call (828)369-9914 Reasonable offers only.

FOR DIY FOLKS We have Slabs, Kiln Dried, Various Lengths, Widths and Various Types of Wood. To See Call (828)524-7863.

FREE DUST COLLECTOR LID fits 30 gal trash can. Make into shop vac. 2-stage dust collector. Tom (828)342-5352.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 8-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Boats & Campers

Garage & Yard Sales

THURSDAY/FRIDAY 7/22 and 7/23 1-6 pm Furniture, equipment and supplies from office closing. Furniture, file cabinets, sound deadening partitions, cubicle accessories and desks, office supplies, school supplies. 133 E. Palmer St., lower level in rear.

YARD SALE July 23 & 24 8:30-2 Household items, tools, dresser, Hess trucks. 645 Womack Street. No early birds.

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, SmokeyMountainAuctionCo.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL 10389 (828)634-4271.

Animals

BEAUTIFUL FREE KITTENS to loving wonderful homes. Litter box trained. Call (828)200-5101

1 DEXTER BULL $900. (828)349-1156.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves is hiring professional-appearing warehouse and delivery team members who can lift at least 60lbs and are interested in excellent starting pay as well as full benefits for full-time employees. Come by in person to 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands and ask for Sam or Janice.

LEAD MAN WANTED Clean Drivers License , Drug Free, Installing Aluminum Products. (828)524-8074.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves is looking to add a motivated and hard-working team member to our staff for shipping and receiving responsibilities that include checking in and price-tagging merchandise and working close with other departments such as sales and delivery. We offer excellent starting pay and full benefits for full-time staff. Must be able to lift 40lbs and have basic computer skills. Come by in person to 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands and ask for Sam or Janice.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. Graphic Design & Layout Professional, P/T Marketing Asst/Print Production, Catering Manager, Sales Manager, Assistant F&B Manager, Banquet Captain, Banquet Supervisor, Host, Server, Breakfast Server, Server Assistant, Bartender, AM Sous Chef, Breakfast Cook, Cook, Assistant Pastry Chef, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk Agent, Bellman, Room Attendant, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Retail Associate, Fitness Manager, Spa Concierge, Spa Attendant, Massage Therapist, Spin Instructor. Special Retention Bonus, $1000 Full-time/$500 Part-time, For These Licensed Positions: Cosmetologist, Hair Stylist, Makeup Artist, Nail Tech. Benefits and PTO for Full-time. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

PART-TIME CARPENTRY Must Have Experience, Own Transportation. Otto Area, Starting $15 an Hour. (386)843-1822.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for full and part time positions in sales and in warehouse & delivery personnel. Must be professional appearing, friendly, self-motivated, and enthusiastic. Previous sales and/or customer service experience preferred. Competitive starting pay. Generous benefits for full-time positions. Apply in person at The Summer House, 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands.

LOOKING FOR REAL Mechanic who Has Tools and Capable of Timing Belt Jobs. Honesty a Must, Lazy Need Not Apply. Apply in Person @ Ramsey’s Auto Clinic.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s and In Home Aids, Part-time flexible hours. Contact Heather (828)524-6444.