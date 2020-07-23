Classifieds for July 23, 2020

Real Estate

MOUNTAIN MEADOWS LOT 9 (off Tessentee Rd.,) 1.11 acre $9,000. Wildflower Lot 74. Lower Ridge Rd., 2.25 acres $25,000. Make Offer Trades Considered. (828)371-2891.

4 UNIQUELY BEAUTIFUL Cullasaja Riverfront Lots in Eco community located between Franklin and Highlands on Hwy 28 N. $79K to $99K. (828) 371-7940.

2 LOTS ON WHITE OAK CIRCLE in Franklin. (828)347-2878.

Rentals

RV/TINY HOME SPACE Short distance to town. $325/month. Four-month minimum. Includes water, sewer and trash. Drive by at 42 Shallow Hollow Road then call for details. (828)346-1200.

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 2BD/1BA single-family home on .35 acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by at 1284 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call for details. $45,000. (828)346-1200.

NEW EFFICIENCY Includes WIFI, TV, Water, Electric, Refrigerator, Microwave, All Amenities, Weekly or Monthly, Park at Front Door All Even Ground. Military Discount. (828)421-5914.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

HAUL-4-U Pick-up/Delivery/Moving, Appliances, Furniture. Residential/Commercial Clean Outs. Garbage/Trash/Rubbish, Single Piece to Full Moves. (828)332-7175.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Storm Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

Misc. For Sale

POOR BLUEBERRY CROP But Lots of Delicious Thornless Blackberries. Bring the Children, Have Fun. Sharp’s Berry Farm. (828)371-0190, (828)342-4250.

KITCHEN TABLE 5’X4’ with four re-upholstered cloth chairs. Excellent condition. $150. Downtown Franklin. Text or call (828)508-5745.

FARMERS MARKET Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, Fresh Chicken, artisan breads, pastries, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, Turnips, CBD Oils. 200 Block East Palmer.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

CHEROKEE PLUS We Buy & Sell Coins, Currency, Scrap Gold & Silver. (828)421-2461 or (262)488-3374.

Motor Vehicles

2015 INFINITI Q70 3.7L 330HP, One Owner, Always Garaged, Leather, Nav, M/R, 28,700 Mi, Graphite Shadow/Wheat, $26,500. (828)524-5391.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Boats & Campers

14’ ORLANDO CLIPPER aluminum boat with trailer and 25 hp Johnson outboard motor. Lots of accessories. $1,500.00 firm. (828)524-8573.

Garage & Yard Sales

796 PRENTISS BRIDGE RD. Friday, 8-12, Saturday 8-12, Small Dinette Set, Bookcases, Crafts, Clothing, Linens, Kitchen Ware.

345 AIRPORT RD 7/25, 8am-1pm. Cleaning out Sale! Name brand children and women’s clothing and shoes. Collectibles, home decor, accent furniture and lighting. Linens, kitchen essentials, tools, ladders and much more. Smoke free home.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY (July 24, 25) from 8-3 at 55 & 96 Mashburn Ridge Road. Everything from high-end estate items and furniture, clothes from baby to adult, tools, household furnishings, and much more!

YOUR FAVORITE SALE Is Back! Maples Park, Friday, July 24, Saturday, July 25, 8am-? Masks A Must.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Calendar

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS INN Servers, Host/Hostess, bussers, Asst. Pastry Chef, Pastry Cook, Cook, Dishwashers, Bellman, Night Auditor, Housekeepers, Turndown Attendants, Houseman, Cosmetologist, Certified Massage Therapist, Spa Attendant, Part-time Marketing & Administrative Assistant, Gardener’s Assistants (Full-time year round, full-time seasonal, part-time seasonal). Please apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time Assistant Managers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

MENTAL HEALTH CONSULTANT Macon Program for Progress is currently seeking bids for a Mental Health Consultant. The person selected will work with children and families that have been referred for services, providing counseling and therapy as necessary. The consultant will also work closely with teachers to provide assistance in a mental health curriculum as well as consulting on managing children’s challenging behaviors. This person will also facilitate a Parenting Support Group. This person should possess a BS degree and be licensed or certified as a mental health professional. Interested parties should submit a letter of interest to Macon Program for Progress, ATTN: Executive Director, PO Box 700, Franklin, NC 28744 by 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020.

NUTRITION CONSULTANT Macon Program for Progress is currently seeking bids for Nutrition Consultant to provide consulting services including menu development, evaluation and development of nutrition care plans for children with special dietary needs, evaluating and monitoring food safety and sanitation practices, and other nutrition related services as needed. Consultant must possess a BS Degree in a related field and be licensed or certified. Interested parties should submit a letter of interest to Macon Program for Progress, ATTN: Executive Director, PO Box 700, Franklin, NC 28744 by 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020.

JOB POSTING COOK: Full-time position, 40 hours per week. Monday – Friday work hours 7am- 3:30pm. Provides food services for Early Head Start and/or Head Start Center. Benefit package includes health insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, retirement and paid educational benefits, plus 11 paid holidays. Great environment and supportive staff. Requirements: Must be able to plan, coordinate and implement nutrition services for the center. Must be able to read/write English, lift up to 50 pounds, work well with people, and communicate effectively. HS diploma or equivalent required. Prior experience as a cook preferred. Valid NC driver’s license. Employment drug screen and background check is required after job offer. Ways to apply: NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov MPP website / Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit the Administrative office @ Orchard View Dr., Franklin, NC 28734. Or check out our Facebook page Apply by 5:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020. An EOE/AA Employer.

JOB POSTING CLASSROOM Assistant: Ability to collaborate and work with the Lead Teacher and Teacher in assigned classrooms. Follows the daily lesson plan for assigned or scheduled classroom. Ability to apply Early Childhood Development theory to daily classroom activities and adapts the theory to the individualized needs of children. Supervises and maintains safety of children by following indoor and outdoor environment safety rules, routines and procedures. Relates to children in a calm, caring, and nurturing manner and uses age appropriate child guidance techniques. Must be willing to attend job training. Performs other duties as assigned. Full-time, 12 month position. High School diploma or GED required; CDA or AA preferred. CPR and First Aid Certification at time of hire or achieve within first 6 weeks of hire. NC Early Childhood Certificate and CDA required within one year of hire. Valid driver’s license required and willingness to obtain CDL driver’s license. Employment drug screen and background check is required after job offer. Ways to apply: MPP website / Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit the Administrative office @ Orchard View Dr., Franklin, NC 28734. Check out our Facebook page. or NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov Apply by 5:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020. MPP is an EOE/AA Employer.

JOB POSTING EARLY Head Start Teacher: Assists Lead Teacher in implementing a designated and appropriate research-based early childhood curricula. Employs age appropriate child guidance techniques. Supervises the children at all times in the classroom and on the playground. Observes children and records observations, assists in maintaining records and reports as required. Maintains ongoing communication with parents striving to achieve parental involvement in classroom and activities. Must be willing to attend job training. Performs other duties as assigned. Full-time, 12 month position. CDA or AA degree required. Valid driver’s license required and willingness to obtain CDL driver’s license. Employment drug screen and background check is required after job offer. Ways to apply: MPP website / Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit the Administrative office @ Orchard View Dr., Franklin, NC 28734 Check out our Facebook page. or NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov Apply by 5:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020. An EOE/AA Employer.

JOB POSTING FAMILY Service Advocate: The Advocate guides families in their efforts to become more self- sufficient, to promote children’s learning and development, to set achievable goals by engaging in the Family Partnership Process and to become strong advocates for themselves and their families and encourages them to grow and reach their fullest potential. High involvement and communication with families, assisting in program enrollment processes, help secure resources and provides crisis intervention services, maintains accurate documentation, monitors weekly attendance for absenteeism and conducts home visits when necessary. Education and Experience: High school diploma/equivalent required. BS/AA in Human Services or related field preferred. Social Service skills, case management, child and family service experience preferred. Requires flexibility in working hours, organization skills, computer knowledge for data entry and ability to work with children and families to assess and identify family strengths and needs. Ability to speak Spanish helpful. Valid NC driver’s license. Employment drug screen and background check is required after job offer. Ways to apply: NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov MPP website / Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit the Administrative office @ Orchard View Dr., Franklin, NC 28734 Or check out our Facebook page Apply by 5:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020. An EOE/AA Employer.

CNA NEEDED FOR In-home Care, Part-time Days. Call Companion Health Care. (828)524-6444.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.