Classifieds for July 27, 2023

Real Estate

RV/TINY HOME LOTS for sale. $40k-$50k/ea. Each lot comes with water, power, and septic run to each lot. Located in Franklin, NC. (828)200- 0161. Go to our web site for directions and more info. www.TinyMountainEstates .com

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT Depot St., $350 monthly, Includes Water & Electric, (828)421-7332. Leave a message.

Services

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

ASHE PAINT, STAIN, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Quality Guaranteed, Affordable, Dependable Service, Residential/Commercial, Exterior/Interior, Log Homes & Decks. (828)506-1641.

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828)342- 5540.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional Service Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

Misc. For Sale

$1 DVD’s, DVD Box Sets, Golf Clubs, Bags, Balls & More. Uncle Bill’s Flea Market Booth 44B.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS GI Boot, OCP Scorpion Multi-Cam Marpat Camo, Nets, Ammo Can’s, Uniforms, Vests, Packs Field Gear, GI Wool Blankets. 3 Day Assault Pack, W/C Poncho Liner/Woobie. We Buy, Trade All Types Military Clothing, Field Gear. Open Mon.-Fri., 9-6 Sat 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd., Franklin, NC, (828)349- 3140.

Boats & Campers

REDUCED! 2005 FLEET- WOOD Terra 32S, 42K miles, new tires, new Seatcraft recliners, 50-inch TV in living room, 24-inch in bedroom, new floors, lots of updates. $27,500, call for more info. (828)371-7284.

15’ FISHING BOAT Rinkerbuilt, New Battery, Fair Condition, 85hp Mercury. $1,500. (828)349-0061.

Garage & Yard Sales

FRIDAY, 28 & SATURDAY 29, 8am-3pm, 94 Dan Mar Rd., off Addington Bridge, Fishing Boat, Motor, Trailer, Riding Mower, Household, Kids Toys, Clothes, Misc. Lots of Good Stuff.

HUGE MOVING SALE! 2214 Allison Watts Rd, Franklin, Friday & Saturday July 28 & 29, 9am-5pm, 2017 WildWood Camper w/slide- outs, 2006 Cub Cadet Commercial riding mower, John Deer riding mower w/pull trailer, New inflatable 4 person hot tub in box, Other outdoor misc items, & tools. Furniture sets, bedroom sets, recliners, sectional couch, dining room table and chairs, kitchen appliances, dishes, pots and pan sets, Corning wear, numerous TV’s, game consoles, electronic devices, bedding, new brand name clothing, shoes, purses, women’s wigs, makeup, boxes are labeled from .50 each and up! So so much more to list! You Don’t Want to Miss This One! Every Thing Must Go! Follow 64W turn on West Old Murphy Rd. and follow the signs. No early birds! No holding items.

Auctions

LIVE IN-HOUSE AUCTION Friday July 28, beginning at 6 p.m., at Boatwright Auction in Franklin NC. Spectacular selection of items to be sold! Gorgeous selection of furni- ture, rare primitive items, advertising, new Case pocket knives, jet ski, beautiful glassware, and More! Come enjoy the thrill of a live auction! If you can’t make it out, no problem, bid online in real time, boatwrightauction.hibid.com. For information, contact Boatwright Auction, 34 Tarheel Trail, Franklin NC. (828)524-2499. NCAL Firm 9231

Animals

JACK RUSSELL PUPPIES 5 females, 2 Males, Wormed, 1st shots, Ready to Go. (706)782-3306 or (706)982- 3549.

FREE ROOSTERS to good homes. Some hens also available with a Rooster. (828)200-5101.

FREE KITTENS to good homes. Beautiful colors. Calicos, orange tabbies, and grey and white tabbies. (828)200-5101.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maco- nanimal

Community Fundraisers

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. New Hours Early Bird 4:30 to 5:30, Regular Session 5:30, Snack Bar Available.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.