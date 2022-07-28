Classifieds for July 28, 2022

Real Estate

3-25 ACRES – 15 minutes south of Highlands bordering protected Chattooga River headwaters. Amazing views, springs, good road. $20k/acre and up. Owned by one family for 180 years. First time available as small tracts. (910)689-6177.

Rentals

CHARMING COTTAGE for rent. Lake front 1BD/1BA Fully Furnished, Close to Town, easy Access. No Pets. Franklin (770)757-7500 Sarah Miller.

Services

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior Pressure Washing, our goal is to keep your property happy and healthy! For any questions call (828)200-5298 We’re happy to help.

MASONRY SERVICES – Block, Rock, Cultured Stone, Stucco, Also Painting, New Construction, Repairs, 30 Years Experience, (828)200-4478

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

HAUL-4-U & Minor Home Repairs, Removal of Garbage, Trash, Rubbish, Appliances, Residential/Commercial Clean-outs. Free Estimates. No Job to Small. (828)332-7175.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)332-4415.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 26 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

MURPHY’S PAINTING COMPANY Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates.(828)524-1391, (828)332-0525.

Misc. For Sale

28′ ENCLOSED CAR TRAILER – Ramp Rear Door, Electric Brakes, Four New Tires, $4,500. Excellent Condition (828)369-0604.

WHIRLPOOL MODEL WFE770H0FZ 30” 6.4 cu.ft. Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Electric Smoothtop Range. Approx 4 yrs old Excellent Condition. Replaced with a gas stove. $495. (828)349-3140.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S , Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 8-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring Vegetables, Honey, Garden Seedling, Soap, Wooden Bowl & Spoons, Pastries, Cookies, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Lost & Found

LOST STATE CREDIT UNION – Envelope with money inside. Lost at Macon Plaza or Westgate Plaza. About 3 weeks ago. Any information call (828)347-3764 or (828)524-2864.

Garage & Yard Sale

ESTATE/GARAGE/TOOL SALE – 299 Maclor Forest Rd., Friday 29 and Saturday July 30, from 9.30 – 2.30pm. Huge selection of household goods, memorabilia, Freemasons collectibles, knives, DVDs and other great items. Basement sale of tools at really low prices.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, 8AM-? – Furniture, Lots of Tools, Motorcycle Leathers, Helmets, Glasswares, Electric Motorized Chair. 30 Parrish Lane off 28 North. Rain or Shine.

MULTI-FAMILY – July 30, 8-2, Name Brand Kids and Adult Clothing, Children’s Items, Household Items, 441 So. (L) on Prentiss Bridge Rd., to Macon Co. Coon Hunters Club.

MOVING SALE – Rain or Shine, July 29, 8am-4pm, July 30, 8am-12 noon. “138 Old Mater Farm Rd.”

HUGE INDOOR/OUTDOOR – Church Yard Sale Friday July 29, 8:30am-5pm and Saturday, July 30 from 8:30am-4pm., St. Mary’s Catholic Church Conference Center 22 Bartlett Street Sylva, Rain or Shine.

Animals

POMERANIAN PUPPY – sweet male, 16 weeks old, $350 call or text (828)371-0151.

FREE CHICKENS – to good home. 3 Hens and 1 rooster. Nice colors. Bantam mix. Please call (828)200-5101.

SMALL DEXTER CATTLE Start you own heard. Starting at $400 each. (828)349-1156.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

FRIENDS OF GREENWAY – Rappin’ Up the Summer Children’s Singer/Songwriter Event, Wednesday’s, July 27, Aug. 3, 10:30-11:30am, Frog Quarters, 573 E. Main St. $4 Registration Fee; Under 2 yrs., Free. (828)369-8488.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL RESCUE Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am-4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

HOME CARE PARTNERS – Want a flexible work schedule with benefits? Mon–Fri. No nights or weekends. Full and Part-time positions. Help someone remain independent in their home rather than be institutionalized. A lot of people need a little help and you could be that someone who cares. Up to $12.50 per hour. Call Home Care Partners (828)586-1570 or (828)507-6065. Applications available at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva.

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full-time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200-9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

IF YOU WANT TO WORK – Must Have Reliable Transportation. Outside Work Weeding. Call Bob (828)342-5273 after 3 p.m.