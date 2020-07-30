Classifieds for July 30, 2020

Real Estate

MOUNTAIN MEADOWS LOT 9 (off Tessentee Rd.,) 1.11 acre $9,000. Wildflower Lot 74. Lower Ridge Rd., 2.25 acres $25,000. Make Offer Trades Considered. (828)371-2891.

4 UNIQUELY BEAUTIFUL Cullasaja Riverfront Lots in Eco community located between Franklin and Highlands on Hwy 28 N. $79K to $99K. (828) 371-7940.

Rentals

RV/TINY HOME SPACE Short distance to town. $325/month. Four-month minimum. Includes water, sewer and trash. Drive by at 42 Shallow Hollow Road then call for details. (828)346-1200.

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 2BD/1BA single-family home on .35 acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by at 1284 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call for details. $45,000. (828)346-1200.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

TUTORING/SCHOOLING 30-plus as professional writer; 15 teaching writing, literature, history. Tutor and/or assist with schooling assignments. (803)608-2976 Franklin.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

HOME REMODELING Additions, Decks etc. 25 years experience. Free estimates. Call or text Steve @ (561)346-7370, Fred @ (706)212-8106.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

HAUL-4-U Pick-up/Delivery/Moving, Appliances, Furniture. Residential/Commercial Clean Outs. Garbage/Trash/Rubbish, Single Piece to Full Moves. (828)332-7175.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Storm Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc For Sale

GENIE 2.5HP Garage door Opener Still in Box $50. Table Top Poker Table and Chips $50. Refrigerator and Upright Freezer. Free Just Pick up (828)342-4164.

RESTAURANT-CATERING Equipment, Berke/Meat Slicer $750/Electric, Food Warmers $25 each, Full Size Chafing Dishes $20. Carlylse Food Hot Box $100, Soup Crock $35. Commercial Dishwasher Racks $5 each, Gas Smoker $100. (828)342-4164.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

KITCHEN TABLE 5’X4’ with four re-upholstered cloth chairs. Excellent condition. $150. Downtown Franklin. Text or call (828)508-5745.

OASIS ALL TERRAIN Knee Walker $125, Apple IPAD Pro 10.5 inch WiFi Only $300, Cub Cadet Walk Behind String Trimmer $250, Ultra Tow Aluminum Pet Folding Ramp $45. Call (828)358-5662.

FARMERS MARKET Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, Fresh Chicken, artisan breads, pastries, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, Turnips, CBD Oils. 200 Block East Palmer.

CHEROKEE PLUS We Buy & Sell Coins, Currency, Scrap Gold & Silver. (828)421-2461 or (262)488-3374.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Help Wanted

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

OLD EDWARDS INN Servers, Host/Hostess, Bartenders, Bussers, Asst. Pastry Chef, Pastry Cook, Cook, Dishwashers, Reservationists, Bellman, Front Desk, Night Auditor, Housekeepers, Turndown Attendants, Houseman, Cosmetologist, Certified Massage Therapist, Spa Attendant, Part-time Marketing & Administrative Assistant, Gardener’s Assistants (Full-time year round, full-time seasonal, part-time seasonal) Please apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time Assistant Managers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

CNA NEEDED FOR In-home Care, Part-time Days. Call Companion Health Care. (828)524-6444.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.