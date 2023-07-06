Classifieds for July 6, 2023

Real Estate

RV/TINY HOME LOTS for sale. $40k-$50k/ea. Each lot comes with water, power, and septic run to each lot. Located in Franklin, NC. (828)200- 0161. Go to our web site for directions and more info. www.TinyMountainEstates .com

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT Depot St., $350 monthly, Includes Water & Electric, (828)421-7332. Leave a message.

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Call (828)524-7799.

Services

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

ASHE PAINT, STAIN, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Quality Guaranteed, Affordable, Dependable Service, Residential/Commercial, Exterior/Interior, Log Homes & Decks. (828)506-1641.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828)342- 5540.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS GI Boot, OCP Scorpion Multi-Cam Marpat Camo, Nets, Ammo Can’s, Uniforms, Vests, Packs Field Gear, GI Wool Blankets. 3 Day Assault Pack, W/C Poncho Liner/Woobie. We Buy, Trade All Types Military Clothing, Field Gear. Open Mon.-Fri., 9-6 Sat 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd., Franklin, NC, (828)349- 3140.

SHARP’S BERRY FARM Good Crop of Delicious, Healthy and Sweet. U-Pick Blueberries, Good Family Fun. Addington Bridge Rd. (828)371-0190, (828)342- 4250.

Boats & Campers

REDUCED! 2005 FLEET- WOOD Terra 32S, 42K miles, new tires, new Seatcraft recliners, 50-inch TV in living room, 24-inch in bedroom, new floors, lots of updates. $27,500, call for more info. (828)371-7284.

Garage & Yard Sales

ESTATE SALE Saturday July 8 from 8-12, 181 Watauga St., Franklin, House full of quality furniture.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY Craft Show, Saturday, July 8, 10am-3pm, Carson Building, Old Murphy Rd., Franklin, Across from Recycling Center, 10 Crafters, All Displaying Different Crafts. Get your Holiday Shopping Done Early!

Animals

POM-A-POO PUPPIES Nice colors, cute faces, 1 female, 3 males. 10 weeks old. Vaccinations current. $200. (828)200-5101.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maconanimal

Community Fundraisers

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. New Hours Early Bird 4:30 to 5:30, Regular Session 5:30, Snack Bar Available.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

WEEDEATING HELP Wanted, Cowee, Around House, Cottage, Driveway and Perimeter of property, Once a month. (828)524-9825.

CUSTOMER SERVICE position available, must be knowledgeable of the 7 western counties of NC. in order to give out visitor information. Sales experience need- ed as well. Fun job! Contact: martha@visitsmokies.org (828)369-9606.