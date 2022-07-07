Classifieds for July 7, 2022

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL BUILDING 960 sq. feet, central heat/air, 3 offices, front showroom, storage room and bathroom. $800 per month, with $800.00 security. Call (828)524-5601 or email ldurden@dnet.net.

Rental

CHARMING COTTAGE for rent July 10 through 25, Lake front 1BD/1BA Fully Furnished, Close to Town, easy Access. No Pets. Franklin (770)757-7500 Sarah Miller.

Services

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)332-4415.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

HAUL-4-U & Minor Home Repairs, Removal of Garbage, Trash, Rubbish, Appliances, Residential/Commercial Clean-outs. Free Estimates. No Job to Small. (828)332-7175.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 26 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior Pressure Washing, our goal is to keep your property happy and healthy! For any questions call (828)200-5298 We’re happy to help.

MURPHY’S PAINTING COMPANY Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates.(828)524-1391, (828)332-0525.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S, Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

2 SIDE BY SIDE Cemetery Plots in Garden of Peace, Highlands Memorial Gardens Apopka, Florida $4,000 each or both for $7,500. (828)506-9066.

FARMERS MARKET 8-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring Vegetables, Honey, Garden Seedling, Soap, Wooden Bowl & Spoons, Pastries, Cookies, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Garage & Yard Sales

LARGE MULTI-FAMILY July 8&9, 9am-2pm, 109 Riverwood Dr. 64W, Left on Industrial Park, take Immediate Right, Fellow Signs.

Animals

POMERANIAN PUPPIES 1 male, 1 female and 2 teacup females. Nice colors. All vaccinations current and Registered. $450 each. (828)200-5101.

FEMALE CHIHUAHUA 1 year Old $200. Male Pomeranian Puppy 6 months, CKC Registered, $500. Currant Health Records. (828)524-7232.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL RESCUE Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am-4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

SALESMAN New Creations Landscaping is looking to hire a qualified, experienced landscaping/hardscape sales representative. You will go to scheduled appointments to look at customers wants/needs and come up with a solution/design to fulfill their project. You will then come back to office and discuss project with owner so that he can prepare proposal. If job is accepted it will also be your responsibility to make sure crews know what to do on start of job and that they have everything they need for job. You will also do property checks. Schedule Monday–Friday. Requirement: Minimum 2 years experience in landscaping/hardscape and general outdoor projects. Plant knowledge Valid drivers license Works with limited supervision Strong customer service Able to measure jobs correctly for products Able to sketch out projects.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH of Franklin is now taking application for an experienced Music/Choir Director. Must be proficient playing Piano and Organ. Part-time hours. Email resume before 7-15-22 to churchofficeFPC@frontier.com

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full-time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200-9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.