Classifieds for July 9, 2020

Real Estate

4 UNIQUELY BEAUTIFUL Cullasaja Riverfront Lots in Eco community located between Franklin and Highlands on Hwy 28 N. $79K to $99K. (828) 371-7940.

2 LOTS ON WHITE OAK CIRCLE in Franklin. (828)347-2878.

Rentals

1/BD CABIN $500/monthly, 1/2 person Camper $500/monthly, 4 RV/Camper lots $325/monthly, 2/1 Basement Apt. $675/monthly. No Smokers, No Pets, $25 inspection fee, Background checks, Water, Sewer, Garbage Included, Power in your name. Off Potts Branch Road. (828)371-6844.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

PACKING CLEANING Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services. (828)550-4585.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Storm Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. For Sale

FARMERS MARKET Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, Fresh Chicken, artisan breads, pastries, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, Turnips, CBD Oils. 200 Block East Palmer.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

CHEROKEE PLUS We Buy & Sell Coins, Currency, Scrap Gold & Silver. (828)421-2461 or (262)488-3374.

Motor Vehicles

1999 DODGE RAM 3500 Dually V10, Gas motor cab + 1/2, long bed, 246,800 miles, Recent rebuilt transmission + Cooling System (with warranty), New rear main seal, camper top, tires are almost brand new, tow hitch. Great truck for hauling or using as a work vehicle. $6,500. Text or call (828)421-2353.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

FIREARMS WANTED: Licensed dealer buying firearm collections, estates, or single guns. Paying fairly according to market prices. Call Josh at 828-371-7919

BUYING AROWHEADS for Private Collection and display at Macon County Historical Museum. Artifacts must have been found on Private Property. Call Monday thru Saturday 10-5. (828)634-0040.

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Garage & Yard Sales

YARD SALE SATURDAY July 11, 8-Until, 561 Mack Branch Rd.

INDOOR SALE & FUNDRAISER Rain or Shine. Fri-Sat, 9am-2 pm. 157 First St, Franklin. (706) 490-5927.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Notices

FREE MOVIES & BOOKS Delivered for Homebound in Franklin. Donations of Books and Movies will be gladly accepted. (828)550-4585.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

LANDSCAPE TEAM MEMBER work outdoors in the fresh mountain air for an established small business. Landscaping experience preferred, but willing to train. Driver’s license required. Pay is based on experience. Cornerstone Landscaping (828)342-2706.

OLD EDWARDS HOSPITALITY is currently recruiting for the following positions: Madison’s- Server, Host/Hostess, busser, Asst. Pastry Chef, Pastry Cook, Cook, Dishwasher Four65- Server, Host/Hostess, Cook and Dishwasher Half Mile Farm Server Old Edwards Club Cook, Server Old Edwards Inn Night Auditor, Housekeepers, Turndown Attendants, Houseman Spa Cosmetologist, Certified Massage Therapist, Spa Attendant Admin Part-time Marketing Assistant. Please apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

CNA NEEDED FOR In-home Care, Part-time Days. Call Companion Health Care. (828)524-6444.

WANTED CLASS A Truck Driver, Local Deliveries, Tanker and Box Trailer. Home Every Night. (828)524-2353.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.