Classifieds for June 15, 2023

Real Estate

BY OWNER 5.36 ACRES Plus RV, Fires Creek Area, Quiet, High End 4BD/3BA Brick Home, Over 2600 sq.ft. Great Mountain View. $525,000. (828)371-1497.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Call (828)524-7799.

Services

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828)342- 5540.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO.Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

ASHE PAINT, STAIN, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Quality Guaranteed, Affordable, Dependable Service, Residential/Commercial, Exterior/Interior, Log Homes & Decks. (828)506-1641.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. For Sale

ROSE OF SHARON Shrubs. Beautiful Purple flowers with Dark Red in Center. Under 1’ $5, 2’ $10, 4’ $20. (828)342-7753.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS Military Boot, OCP Multi Cam Scorpion and Marpat Camo Uniforms,Vests,Packs, Field Gear, Camo Netting, GI Wool Blankets, USMC ILBE 3 Day Assault Packs. W/C Poncho Liner/ Woobie. We Buy,Trade All Types Of Military Clothing Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd.

Franklin Rd. (828)349-3140. bandmsurplus @gmail.com

Boats & Campers

15’ FISHING BOAT Rinkerbuilt, New Battery, Fair Condition, 85hp Mercury. $1,500. (828)349-0061.

2005 FLEETWOOD Terra 32S, 42K miles, new tires, new Seatcraft recliners, 50- inch TV in living room, 24- inch in bedroom, new floors, lots of updates. $35K, call for more info. (828)371-7284.

INTECH 2020 RV FLYER Explore, off road pkg + many options. Spacious adventure camper micro-lite toy hauler. 14’x 7+ wide. MSRP for 2023 $35k. All-Aluminum, 2,000 pounds can be towed by smaller SUVs and trucks. Lift kit, off road tires, electric tongue jack, double rear doors, slide-out kitchen, 12v & USB & 120V, roof rack, 2 bat wing awnings, 2 tip outs, large beds, ac, heater. $19,999. information and pics. (727)408-7008.

2021 FOREST RIVER R- POD 19’ RV with Slide-out and Lots of Options. New Never Used. Call (828)371- 1497.

Garage & Yard Sales

HUGE 6 FAMILY Indoor Yard Sale Friday & Saturday 8am-3pm, Cartoogechaye Church of God. Tools, Brand Name Men’s Clothes, Costume Jewelry, Dishes, Home Decor, Christmas Decorations, Women’s Clothes and Shoes, Small Furniture and tons of miscel- laneous Items.

GOOD STUFF SALE Friday, June 16, 12 noon-3pm, Saturday, June 17, 8-2, St. Francis Church, 299 Maple St., Franklin.

Animals

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maconanimal

Community Fundraisers

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. New Hours Early Bird 4:30 to 5:30, Regular Session 5:30, Snack Bar Available.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

DIVA’S ON MAIN Full and Part-time Sales. Email Resume to sarahmilleratl@aol.com or Drop off at 24 E. Main St. Call to schedule Interview (770)757-7500.

HOUSEKEEPERS required Franklin Terrace B&B call or apply in person (828)369- 8888. No SMS.

CUSTOMER SERVICE position available, must be knowledgeable of the 7 western counties of NC. in order to give out visitor information. Sales experience need- ed as well. Fun job! Contact: martha@visitsmokies.org (828)369-9606.

FIRE CAPTAIN Otto Fire And Rescue This position is responsible for providing fire suppression and rescue response. Considerable knowledge of firefighting, rescue, Haz Mat, and other emergency operations. High school diploma and at least 5 years experience in the fire service. Valid North Carolina CDL Class B license. Benefits include paid time off, sick leave, holidays and uniforms. 33,000 to 40,000 compensation based on experience. Can pick up application at Otto Fire Department at 60 firehouse drive Otto NC 28763 or con- tact the department at (828)524-3473 or e-mail ottofirerescue@yahoo.com for application.

RECEPTIONIST/CLERICAL Assistant position-for a busy alternative medicine & acupuncture clinic; no experience necessary, will train; Must be friendly, outgoing person & bilingual a plus Call (828)332-0259 (please leave a message) or come by the clinic 11:00 to 4:00 Tuesday thru Saturday at 189 Highlands Rd., Franklin.”