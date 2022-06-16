Classifieds for June 16, 2022

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL BUILDING 960 sq. feet, central heat/air, 3 offices, front showroom, storage room and bathroom. $800 per month, with $800.00 security. Call (828)524-5601or email ldurden@dnet.net.

Rentals

SMALL CABIN for Rent, Ideal for 1 person. $700/monthly, (404)876-2893.

VACATION RENTAL Romantic and Cozy, 1BD/1BA, Lake Front, Fully Equipped, Close to Town, Weekend, Weekly, Monthly, Seasonal. Franklin, NC. Call Rick & Sarah Miller (770)757-7500.

Services

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)332-4415.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Fall Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

MURPHY’S PAINTING COMPANY Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates.(828)524-1391, (828)332-0525.

CAROLINA CUTTERS Accepting New Clients Offering Mowing, WeedEating, Hedge Trimming, Pressure Washing, and more. Call Chris (828)347-0943.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S , Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 8-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring Vegetables, Honey, Garden Seedling, Soap, Wooden Bowl & Spoons, Pastries, Cookies, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

ALMOST NEW DAY BED Complete with floral sheets, matching comforter, pillow, and trundle $99. photo available. (828)332-7765.

Motor Vehicles

2005 TOYOTA CAMRY 116,500 miles, Excellent condition and clean, 4-door, silver $8,000 Call (828)349-2746.

Garage & Yard Sales

SATURDAY JUNE 18, 8AM-1PM More Fun Yard Sale Stuff Added! Super Great Deals! Kitchen Ware, Home Decor, Furniture, Ameri Glide Horizon Chair Lift. 121 Meadow Brook Dr., Check Us Out!

MEGA SALE with Partial Proceeds going to Cystic Fibrosis, Friday-Saturday, June 17-18 and 24-25, 8am-4pm Daily. Asbury Church Located at 81 Firehouse Rd., in Otto, NC across from the Otto Fire Department. Items will Include: Furniture, Home & Garden Decor, Vintage & Collectible Pieces, Pet Supplies, Artwork, Fine Jewelry and So Much More! Numerous Items Only $1.

Animals

POM-CHI PUPPY Cute little tan and cream girl. Sweet personality. 8 weeks old, all vaccinations current. $300. (828)200-5101.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

MEGA SALE with Partial Proceeds going to Cystic Fibrosis, Friday-Saturday, June 17-18 and 24-25, 8am-4pm Daily. Asbury Church Located at 81 Firehouse Rd., in Otto, NC across from the Otto Fire Department. Items will Include: Furniture, Home & Garden Decor, Vintage & Collectible Pieces, Pet Supplies, Artwork, Fine Jewelry and So Much More! Numerous Items Only $1.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL RESCUE Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am-4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

HANDY COUPLE NEEDED Misc. House & Yard Chores. Sarah @ Diva’s (770)757-7500.

RELIABLE HOUSEKEEPER For Nice House in Franklin Area. 1 to 2 times monthly. Must have own transportation. Good Pay. (828)369-0048.

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

LIBERTY WOOD PRODUCTS Liberty Wood Products is hiring cabinet installers, assemblers, woodworkers. To apply call (828)524-7958 or visit LibertyWoodProducts.com/contact-us