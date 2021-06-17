Classifieds for June 17, 2021

Real Estate

2 ADJOINING 1 ACRE LOTS Gated Community, Close to Town, Paved Roads, Underground Utilities, Shared Well, Mountain Views. (727)510-1482.

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, Backed up to Indian Land. Light Restrictions. (828)421-4582.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE/RETAIL Available 8/15, Franklin Business Center Suite 201- Great for professional office or light retail. 860 sq ft w/ up to four offices/three entrances; fronts on Palmer Street with off-street parking. (828)634-7939.

Rentals

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

2BD/1.5BA One level, new carpeting, paint, carport, utility room. Cowee. Landlord on property. Owner does yard work. Perfect for retired couple. No pets. First/Last/Security, Central Heat/Air, $975/monthly, Reference. Must meet lease requirements. (828)371-7760.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

GARY’S SMALL ENGINE Repair & Service, Repair to all brands of Outdoor Equipment at reasonable rates. Call (828)349-4623.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 25 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

Misc. for Sale

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 8-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Notices

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA County of Cherokee, South Carolina. Department of Social Services, Plaintiff, vs. April Nations) Dustin Bo Rodmaker Defendants. In the interest of: D.N. 2006 K.R. 2007) Minors Under the Age of 18. In the Family Court Seventh Judicial Circuit 2020-DR-11-545 Summons and Notice to Defendant: Dustin Bo Rodmaker You Are Herby Notified that a termination of parental rights hearing will take place in this matter on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse, Family Court, 125 E. Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, South Carolina 29340. You are Hereby Summoned and required to answer the complaint for termination of your parental rights in and to the minor children in this action, the original of which was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Cherokee County, Gaffney, SC on November 19, 2020, and to serve a copy of your answer to the complaint upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiff at 1434 N. Limestone St., Gaffney, SC 29340 within thirty (30) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time stated, the Plaintiff will apply for judgment by default against the Defendant Dustin Bo Rodmaker for the relief demanded in the complaint. You Are Further Notified that: (1) the Guardian ad litem (GAL) who is appointed by the court in this action to represent the best interests of the children will provide the family court with a written report that includes an evaluation and assessment of the issues brought before the court along with recommendations; (2) the GAL’s written report will be available for review twenty-four (24) hours in advance of the hearing; (3) you may review the report at the GAL Program county office. /s/Andrew T. Potter. Andrew T. Potter, Attorney for the Plaintiff SC Bar# 13413. South Carolina Dept. of Social Services 1434 N. Limestone St. Gaffney, SC 29340. May 27, 2021. Gaffney, South Carolina

Garage & Yard Sales

151 GEMSTONE DRIVE Friday and Saturday, 7am-1pm. Many Items to Choose From Home, Clothes, Tools.(828)371-0675

MEGA SALE June 18-19, 25-26 at Asbury Methodist Church in Otto from 8-4 all days. Includes Books, Home Decor, Clothes, Furniture and Much More!

PORCH SALE New Stuff Added, Friday & Saturday, June 18-19, 8-? 410 Orchard View Apt. Rain or Shine.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 8-? 561 Mack Branch Rd., 1/2 mile up Mack Branch on the Right.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

JOURNEY TO FREEDOM Together 5K Run 9am, Fun Walk 10am, Saturday, June 19, Mark Watson Park in Sylva. Register, sign up at http://jacksonncnaacp.org.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

EXPERIENCED TRIM CARPENTERS Needed Immediately. Must be experienced, have own tools. Top pay, Franklin area, every Friday is pay day. Call now (727)410-7315.

LOOKING FOR REAL Mechanic who Has Tool and Capable of Timing Belt Jobs. Honesty a Must, Lazy Need Not Apply. Apply in Person @ Ramsey’s Auto Clinic.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands, NC, Gardener’s Assistant, Assistant F&B Manager, Banquet Captain, Banquet Supervisor, Restaurant Reservationist, Host, Server, Server Assistant, Bartender, Cook, Assistant Pastry Chef, Pastry Sous-Chef, Pastry & Bread Cook, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Agent, Bellman, Room Attendant, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Retail Associate, Spa Concierge, Massage Therapist, Cosmetologist, Contract Positions-Fitness Instructor (spin), Makeup Artist. Benefits and PTO for FULL TIME Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR in Sylva looking for helper electricians. Must have tools, transportation, references, and willingness to work with others. Pay based on experience- Call (828)631-0341 for interview.

CAROLINA MOTEL is Now Hiring for all Positions. Starting at $15 per hour to qualified individuals. For interviews please call (828)524-3380 or apply in person at: 2601 Georgia Rd., Franklin, N.C.

EXPERIENCED CARPENTER to lead construction crew for small family business. Pay based on experience. Critical thinker and team player a must. Willing to do all sorts of home remodel including mold remediation. 40 hrs/week. Paid holidays. Email resume to sonshineconstruction07@gmail.com or call (828)524-7176 for inquiries.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s and In Home Aids, Part-time flexible hours. Contact Heather (828)524-6444.

HAMPTON INN Now Hiring $11.75. All Positions Apply in person. NO phone calls. 244 Cunningham Rd.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for full and part time positions in sales and in warehouse & delivery personnel. Must be professional appearing, friendly, self-motivated, and enthusiastic. Previous sales and/or customer service experience preferred. Competitive starting pay. Generous benefits for full-time positions. Apply in person at The Summer House, 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands.

AUTO MECHANIC WANTED Must have tools, Call (828)421-7332. Leave Message.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Also Auto Detail/Cleanup Person. Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin.