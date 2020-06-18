Classifieds for June 18, 2020

Real Estate

4 UNIQUELY BEAUTIFUL Cullasaja Riverfront Lots in Eco community located between Franklin and Highlands on Hwy 28 N. $79K to $99K. (828) 371-7940.

Rentals

1/BD CABIN $500/monthly, 1/2 person Camper $500/monthly, 4 RV/Camper lots $325/monthly, 2/1 Basement Apt. $675/monthly. No Smokers, No Pets, $25 inspection fee, Background checks, Water, Sewer, Garbage Included, Power in your name. Off Potts Branch Road. (828)371-6844.

TAKING APPLICATIONS FOR 2BD/1BA with W/D, $625/monthly. Plus Security. (828)332-7175.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

J&D HOME REMODELING & Repairs, 35+ years experience in Kitchen and Bath Remodels, Exterior & Interior Painting, Decks, Tile Work, Etc. Have References. (828)424-1795. Ask for James.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

PACKING CLEANING Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services. (828)550-4585.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. For Sale

COMPLETE SET OF RIMS for 2012 Ford Escape. $65. (828)200-5477.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, MRE’S, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Spring to Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, artisan breads, pastries, roasted coffee beans, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, lamb, microgreens. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

FIREARMS WANTED: Licensed dealer buying firearm collections, estates, or single guns. Paying fairly according to market prices. Call Josh at 828-371-7919

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Garage & Yard Sales

JUNE 19 & 20 Friday 9-5, Saturday 8-5, 88 Rivers Whisper Lane Across from Cowee Baptist Church.

Animals

FREE ROOSTERS to good homes. Bantams, Cochin/Silkie cross. Young, various ages. (828)200-5101.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 12-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS HOSPITALITY currently has the following positions available: Cosmetologist, Certified Massage Therapist, Spa Attendant, Pool Attendant, Madison’s Server, Asst. Pastry Chef, Pastry Cook, Cook, Dishwasher, Four65 Server, Hostess, Cook and Dishwasher, Half Mile Farm Server, Old Edwards Club Cook, Server, Night Auditor, Housekeepers, Part-time Marketing Assistant. Please apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers.

LOOKING FOR Mason, With Knowledge of Block and Stone, Must Have Transportation & Phone! cell# (828)200-4478.

EXPERIENCED SHOP Mechanic Needed at Anglin’s in Otto. Applicant must have the ability to work with a range of vehicles, have 12 volt electrical experience and be able to troubleshoot problems. Applicant needs to have a general knowledge of automotive mechanics, suspensions and preferably have welding experience. Applicant must be willing to take direction, work well independently, be self motivated and detail oriented. Drug free workplace. Please apply in person at 9957 Georgia Rd.

MACON MEDICATION Assistance Program is currently seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Director. This position will be responsible for planning, organization, and direction of programs to assist low income and underinsured clients in obtaining their medications through various patient assistance programs. The preferred candidate will have experience in nonprofit/human services program operations, coordinating volunteers, and fundraising. Resumes and letters of interest may be sent to: Macon Medication Assistance Program P.O. Box 1722, Franklin, NC 28744. Interested applicants may also call 828-524-5258 for more information.

LOCAL TREE COMPANY Hiring: Jesse’s Tree Service, LLC local to the Highlands, NC area is seeking applicants for “Tree Climber” positions. Experience is a plus, however company will train. Salary is based on experience and references are a plus. We are looking for reliable, drug free, hardworking and trustworthy individuals. Driver’s license and a clean driving records is a plus. If interested please call Owner, Jesse Finley @ (828)342-1974 to set up an interview. Serious inquires only and full time is available as well as part time positions.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.

DENTAL ASSISTANT Full-time, wanted for busy Franklin office. Must be team player with experience preferred. Competitive pay and benefits. Send resume to: franklinfamilydentistry@gmail.com