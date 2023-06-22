Classifieds for June 22, 2023

Real Estate

RV/TINY HOME LOTS for sale. $40k-$50k/ea. Each lot comes with water, power, and septic run to each lot. Located in Franklin, NC. (828) 200-0161. Go to our web site for directions and more info. www.TinyMountainEstates .com

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Call (828) 524-7799.

Rentals

RIVER PARK APT. is now accepting applications for the waiting list for 1BR apts. Located at 93 Wind Crest Ridge in Dillsboro. Social community designed for the elderly (62 or older) or persons with disabilities. Energy efficient and affordable. Rental assistance available. Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. $25 application fee; credit/criminal required. Call site for information (828) 631-0124, Office hours are M-Th 1-3:30 pm or by appt. Language Assistance available. Equal Housing Opportunity. Professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider, and employer.

Services

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828) 421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828) 371-3566.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828) 200-7549.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828) 342-5273.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828) 200-5298. We’re happy to help!

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828) 524-4976.

ASHE PAINT, STAIN, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Quality Guaranteed, Affordable, Dependable Service, Residential/Commercial, Exterior/Interior, Log Homes & Decks. (828) 506-1641.

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828) 342-5540.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828) 332-0525, (828) 421-8600.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828) 369-5176.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828) 332-7247.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828) 524-6959.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828) 371-9754.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828) 524-2956.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845) 807-1326.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828) 524-8650, (828) 347-6793 Excellent References.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305) 216-7234 or (954) 650-3851.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS GI Boot, OCP Scorpion Multi-Cam Marpat Camo, Nets, Ammo Can’s, Uniforms, Vests, Packs Field Gear, GI Wool Blankets. 3 Day Assault Pack, W/C Poncho Liner/Woobie. We Buy, Trade All Types Military Clothing, Field Gear. Open Mon.-Fri., 9-6 Sat 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd., Franklin, NC, (828) 349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET 8- 12,Saturdays. Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring greens are in! Honey, Soap, Pastries, Tomatoes, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Boats & Campers

15’ FISHING BOAT Rinkerbuilt, New Battery, Fair Condition, 85hp Mercury. $1,500. (828) 349-0061.

2005 FLEETWOOD Terra 32S, 42K miles, new tires, new Seatcraft recliners, 50- inch TV in living room, 24- inch in bedroom, new floors, lots of updates. $35K, call for more info. (828) 371-7284.

Garage & Yard Sales

FRIDAY & SATURDAY 8AM- 3PM Rain or Shine, Vintage Glassware, Vintage Linens, Quilting Supplies & More! 4594 Rose Creek Rd., off 28N.

Animals

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828) 524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941) 266-7084.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828) 349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maconanimal

Community Calendar

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. New Hours Early Bird 4:30 to 5:30, Regular Session 5:30, Snack Bar Available.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am-4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828) 369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828) 524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828) 586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828) 369-2040.

Help Wanted

CUSTOMER SERVICE position available, must be knowledgeable of the 7 western counties of NC. in order to give out visitor information. Sales experience needed as well. Fun job! Contact: martha@visitsmokies.org (828) 369-9606.

FIRE CAPTAIN Otto Fire And Rescue This position is responsible for providing fire suppression and rescue response. Considerable knowledge of firefighting, rescue, Haz Mat, and other emergency operations. High school diploma and at least 5 years experience in the fire service. Valid North Carolina CDL Class B license. Benefits include paid time off, sick leave, holidays and uniforms. 33,000 to 40,000 compensation based on experience. Can pick up application at Otto Fire Department at 60 firehouse drive Otto NC 28763 or contact the department at (828) 524-3473 or e-mail ottofirerescue@yahoo.com for application.