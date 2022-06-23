Classifieds for June 23, 2022

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL BUILDING 960 sq. feet, central heat/air, 3 offices, front showroom, storage room and bathroom. $800 per month, with $800.00 security. Call (828)524-5601 or email ldurden@dnet.net.

Services

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior Pressure Washing, our goal is to keep your property happy and healthy! For any questions call (828)200-5298 We’re happy to help.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)332-4415.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Fall Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

MURPHY’S PAINTING COMPANY Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates.(828)524-1391, (828)332-0525.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. For Sale

ETHAN ALLEN SOFA 82” long heavy duty, white with blue floral pattern in excellent condition $150. (828)332.7765. photo available.

2 SIDE BY SIDE Cemetery Plots in Garden of Peace, Highlands Memorial Gardens Apopka, Florida $4,000 each or both for $7,500. (828)506-9066.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S , Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 8-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring Vegetables, Honey, Garden Seedling, Soap, Wooden Bowl & Spoons, Pastries, Cookies, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Garage & Yard Sales

MOVING SALE Sofa, Love Seat, Large Treadmill, TV’s, Queen Bed, Dressers, Kitchenware, Clothes, Pressure Washer, 331 West Coventry, Saturday, 9-2, Sunday, 10-2. No Early Birds!

SATURDAY JUNE 25, 8AM-1PM Yes, One more time. More good stuff added and priced to sell. Kitchen Ware, Home Decor, Furniture, Ameri Glide Horizon Chair Lift. Come check us out! 121 Meadow Brook Dr., in Franklin.

Animals

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

BOUTIQUE TO ANTIQUE Good Stuff Sale, 8-2, Saturday, June 25, at St. Francis Church 299 Maple Street

MEGA SALE with Partial Proceeds going to Cystic Fibrosis, Friday-Saturday, 24-25, 8am-4pm Daily. Asbury Church Located at 81 Firehouse Rd., in Otto, NC across from the Otto Fire Department. Items will Include: Furniture, Home & Garden Decor, Vintage & Collectible Pieces, Pet Supplies, Artwork, Fine Jewelry and So Much More! Numerous Items Only $1.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL RESCUE Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am-4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

GROUNDS KEEPER with Weed Eater, Own Transportation, Multi Choirs, Nice Setting, Good Pay. (828)369-0048.

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full-time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200-9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

LIBERTY WOOD PRODUCTS is hiring cabinet installers, assemblers, woodworkers. To apply call (828)524-7958 or visit LibertyWoodProducts.com/contact-us